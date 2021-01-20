Northern Lakes League considers expanding from eight schools to 16

The Northern Lakes League is considering expanding into two divisions with 16 schools total, according to a Friday press release.

“Ideally, the two divisions would include eight schools in each division. A school’s division would be based on their overall student population numbers over a four-year period,” the release stated.

As times have changed, school districts and their student populations have also changed amongst the current eight members of the NLL.

“While the respect and admiration among the current NLL schools is very much alive, we understand that the challenges we face in our league may also be the same challenges that other leagues in Northwest Ohio are facing,” the release stated. “The NLL strives to provide outstanding interscholastic competition to its public-school members.

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion and speculation of schools in Northwest Ohio considering league realignments. The NLL is currently also having these types of discussions to preserve the league’s history and continue the league’s success.

Current NLL schools are Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Napoleon, Maumee, Springfield and Sylvania Northview and Southview.

The Great Northern Conference was created in 1945 to encourage and promote clean and wholesome inter-school activities. Since then, the Northern Lakes League has evolved from the early days of the GNC to become one of the most stable and highly respected athletic leagues in Northwest Ohio, the release stated.