Indians sweep Bowling Green in pool

Wauseon swimming and diving swept Bowling Green at home on Tuesday. The boys bested the Bobcats 105-51, while the girls won by a 116-64 final.

Winning multiple events for the Wauseon boys were Andy Scherer and Xander Ankney. Scherer took first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke, and Ankney won both the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Also winning events were Maddux Chamberlin (200 freestyle) and Caden Case (200 IM).

Sarayna Russell won both the 50 and 100 freestyle for the Wauseon girls. The girls also got wins from Maggie Duden (200 freestyle), Grace Rhoades (200 IM), Ashley Freestone (100 butterfly), Ashley Fisher (500 freestyle) and Natalie Kuntz (100 breaststroke).

In diving, Austyn Schweinhagen won for the Wauseon boys while Cameron Estep was first for the girls.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 116; 2. Bowling Green 64.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 105; 2. Bowling Green 51.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Vielman, Kesler, Bourn, Kutzli), 2:18.79.

200 freestyle- 1. Chamberlin (W), 2:04.96; 2. Reeder (W), 2:09.45; 3. Bourn (W), 2:10.12.

200 IM- 1. Case (W), 2:24.52; 3. Pena (W), 2:30.85.

50 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 24.58.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 130.3.

100 butterfly- 1. Scherer (W), 1:00.52; 2. Chamberlin (W), 1:03.15.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 53.69; 2. Case (W), 55.36.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Vernot, Bourn, Chamberlin, Scherer), 1:40.89; 2. Wauseon (Pena, Reeder, Case, Ankney), 1:41.45.

100 backstroke- 1. Scherer (W), 1:06.18; 2. Vernot (W), 1:13.67.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Callan), 2:10.63.

200 freestyle- 1. Duden (W), 2:09.33; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:12.47; 3. Wasnich (W), 2:17.99.

200 IM- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:29.84; 3. Hallett (W), 2:40.82.

50 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 27.42.

Diving- 1. Estep (W), 195.52; 2. Gerig (W), 186.45; 3. Rupp (W), 156.

100 butterfly- 1. Freestone (W), 1:08.49; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 1:11.17.

100 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 59.36; 2. Hallett (W), 1:03.48.

500 freestyle- 1. Fisher (W), 5:58.09; 2. Kuntz (W), 6:11.44.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Freestone, McGinnis-Marshall, Hallett, Russell), 1:51.06.

100 backstroke- 2. Wasnich (W), 1:16.85; 3. Fisher (W), 1:17.22.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:18.77; 2. Duden (W), 1:20.62.

Austyn Schweinhagen completes a dive for Wauseon during their meet against Bowling Green Tuesday. He took first in the boys competition with a score of 130.3. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Schweinhagen-diving.jpg Austyn Schweinhagen completes a dive for Wauseon during their meet against Bowling Green Tuesday. He took first in the boys competition with a score of 130.3. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Macy Gerig of Wauseon midflight during a dive in the girls competition. She placed second behind teammate Cameron Estep. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Gerig-dive.jpg Macy Gerig of Wauseon midflight during a dive in the girls competition. She placed second behind teammate Cameron Estep. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest