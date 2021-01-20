Wauseon bounces back with win over Fairview

Wauseon boys basketball got back on the winning side Tuesday night, capturing its seventh win in eight games with a 55-43 victory over visiting Fairview.

The win comes in response of Saturday’s 54-40 loss at the hands of a very good Northview team. The Indians are now 11-2 on the season.

“I don’t think we played bad Saturday night; I think we just ran into a buzzsaw. Northview’s very good,” said head coach Chad Burt. “We had a good day of practice yesterday (Monday). Fairview’s very athletic, they’re well-coached. But I thought we came out, we played athletically and I thought we played unselfishly. And defense we were solid too. Definitely something to build on, and now we get to go look forward to a very good Swanton team.”

Jonas Tester and Connar Penrod each registered eight first quarter points to help Wauseon build a 16-7 lead after one.

In the second period the Apaches tried switching to a zone defense in an attempt to slow the home team down, but it was mostly ineffective in stopping Tester and the athletic Indians. Tester tallied six points in the period as Wauseon doubled up Fairview 16-8, leading to a 32-15 halftime margin.

“The good news is we’ve seen a lot of different defenses in the last week or so,” explained Burt. “We’ve seen a lot of zone recently. We’ve been practicing against a lot of zone. So I thought our guys adjusted to their zone very well. We attacked the rim. But I think the key to anything, is I thought we were unselfish and I thought our ball movement was very good — whether they were in man or whether they were in zone.”

Two Russ Zeedyk free throws and Luke Timbrook’s steal and score — with a Penrod triple in between — got Fairview within 16 at the 5:42 mark.

But the Indians responded with a 6-0 burst from Tester to up their lead to 41-19 just under two minutes later. Fairview’s Brady Karzynow then drilled a 3-pointer, but Tester’s three-point play countered that.

The Wauseon advantage would be trimmed to 17, 44-27, at quarter’s end following a Brody Retcher three-point play plus Treyvon Hastings’ shot as the horn sounded.

However, the Indians got the difference back up to 20 in the first minute plus of the fourth, when Easton Delgado split a pair at the foul line and Penrod converted a feed inside from Jacob Hageman.

With a comfortable lead, they were able to utilize their bench players for the rest of the period. And, while eventually the Apaches were able to whittle the lead down to 12, the Indians were never truly threatened.

Tester finished with a game-high 23 points. Penrod added 13 for Wauseon.

Fairview was held in check by the Wauseon defense as no Apache scored in double figures. They were led by Retcher and Timbrook who each had seven points.

“Fortunately for us, I don’t think they shot the ball real well. A couple of those shots go in I think we have a little bit different ball game,” said Burt. “But I thought we played fast and athletically, defensively. We rebounded pretty well, but that’s always an area of concern and something we can improve on. As a whole, I thought it was a good defensive effort for sure.”

Wauseon stays home this weekend when they welcome Swanton Friday in a NWOAL contest between two of the three remaining unbeaten teams. They then face third-ranked Rossford on Saturday in non-league action.

Isaac Wilson of Wauseon looks to pass out of the low block Tuesday in a non-league contest against Fairview. The Indians led by double digits for most of the game, resulting in a 55-43 victory. Connar Penrod of Wauseon drives in hard to the hoop during Tuesday's game. He garnered 13 points on the night. Easton Delgado of Wauseon splits a pair at the foul line for the first points of the fourth quarter. Wauseon's Kolton DeGroff makes a basket inside off a pass from Tyson Britsch.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

