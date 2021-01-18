Brooklyn Green, Braelyn Wymer power Delta past Evergreen in girls hoops

It was almost like Braelyn Wymer and Brooklyn Green were having their own game of HORSE, matching triples and drives to the rim as the duo combined for 44 points to lead Delta to a 64-50 NWOAL win over Evergreen Thursday in girls basketball.

The Panthers now face league favorite Bryan this Thursday in a huge league contest at Delta.

After Evergreen’s Jordan Lumbrezer gave the Vikes a quick 5-0 lead, Wymer started an 11-2 run with a bomb from the head of the key.

Reagan Rouleau canned a left-wing jumper and then scored on a one-on-one drive to knot the score, and Green hit 2-2 from the line to give Delta the lead at 9-7.

With no help side to stop them, Wymer and Green each had drives down the key for scores to bump the Panther lead to 13-8 at the quarter.

Wymer’s triple to start the second were followed by two more from Green, before Wymer knocked in another from long range to boost the Delta lead to 34-19.

“Brooklyn Green was a huge difference from the first time we played Evergreen (a game the Panthers also won), to this time,” Delta coach Ryan Ripke explained. “She shot with confidence, she got to the basket. I was really proud of the way she played.”

Bekah Bowser’s heave from halfcourt found the bottom of the well at the first half horn to get Evergreen within 34-22.

The Panthers sizzled in the second, hitting 8-10 from the floor, and committed just two first half turnovers.

Green’s score off an out-of-bounds play got the Panthers their largest lead at 47-26 late in the third, and the senior forward’s fourth triple of the night covered the same margin at 54-33 with 6:14 left.

Bowser began a big Viking run with a score insde, then Sydney Woodring followed with a steal and score, Jocelyn Schuster got loose for a hoop and Bowser’s third from long range got the Vikes back to 54-42 with 3:35 on the clock.

However, Evergreen could get no closer.

“I wasn’t happy with our defensive effort tonight,” stated Ripke. “I thought we stood around a lot. Credit Evergreen in the fourth quarter, they played a full 32 minutes and they are going to do that.

“It was a good night that we won but it’s also one of those teaching moments and where we can show some girls on film why they got back into the game.”

Green had 24 and Wymer 20 on the night as the hot-shooting Panthers hit seven from outside and easy baskets inside, going 24-45 on the evening.

“Actually I think Brooklyn’s coming out party was against Lake a couple of weeks ago,” said Ripke. “She played really well that night, a lot like tonight. It was really good to see her shoot the ball well; it was really good to see her aggressive offensively.

“We talked about it after the Lake game and these girls follow her and when she goes well the team goes well.”

Bowser had 17, Morgan Foster 12 and Lumbrezer 10 for Evergreen who shot 40 percent (22-55) and were guilty of 22 turnovers compared to the Panthers’ 10.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com.

