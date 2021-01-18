Wauseon boys triumphant at Liberty Center, defeated by Northview

Wauseon cruised to a 43-22 win at Liberty Center Friday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball.

Connar Penrod paced the Indians with 12 points. Easton Delgado chipped in with 10.

However, the Indians dropped just their second contest of the season when they were defeated 55-40 at home by Northview on Saturday.

Jonas Tester had 12 points and Penrod 11 in the loss. Sean Craig paced the Wildcats with 15.

This week Wauseon (10-2, 2-0 NWOAL) hosts Fairview Tuesday, Swanton Friday and Rossford on Saturday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Indian-logo-5.jpg