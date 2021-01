Wauseon swim downs Bryan

Wauseon swimming and diving was victorious over Bryan on Thursday during a home meet. The girls won 113-65 and the boys by a 102-69 final.

Winning individual events for the boys were Maddux Chamberlin (200 IM), Andy Scherer (100-yard backstroke) and Aidan Pena (100 breaststroke).

The girls had multiple girls win more than one event.

Grace Rhoades was first in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Natalie Kuntz won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke; and Sarayna Russell the 50 and 100 freestyle.

In diving, Austyn Schweinhagen took first for the Wauseon boys while Macy Gerig placed first for the girls.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 113; 2. Bryan 65.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 102; 2. Bryan 69.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Freestone, Kesler, Pena, Vernot), 2:07.1.

200 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:51.52; 3. Ankney (W), 1:57.34.

200 IM- 1. Chamberlin (W), 2:23.7; 3. Pena (W), 2:31.89.

50 freestyle- 2. Case (W), 24.67; 3. Bourn (W), 25.82.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 132.05; 2. Callan (W), 127.2.

100 butterfly- 2. Chamberlin (W), 1:03.64; 3. Bourn (W), 1:07.36.

100 freestyle- 2. Ankney (W), 53.76; 3. Case (W), 54.41.

500 freestyle- 2. Reeder (W), 5:46.92; 3. Vernot (W), 6:16.04.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Ankney, Scherer), 1:36; 3. Wauseon (Bourn, Pena, Reeder, Vernot), 1:50.15.

100 backstroke- 1. Scherer (W), 1:02.01.

100 breaststroke- 1. Pena (W), 1:14.12; 3. Kesler (W), 1:17.7.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Ankney, Scherer), 3:34.11; 3. Wauseon (Bourn, Reeder, Vernot, Kesler), 4:11.36.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Wasnich), 2:08.6.

200 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:09.45; 2. Fisher (W), 2:15.14.

200 IM- 1. Kuntz (W), 2:30.93.

50 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 27.28; 3. Hallett (W), 27.67.

Diving- 1. Gerig (W), 182.45; 3. Rupp (W), 158.05.

100 butterfly- 1. Rhoades (W), 1:08.9; 2. Freestone (W), 1:09.24.

100 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 1:00.31; 2. Hallett (W), 1:00.88.

500 freestyle- 1. Duden (W), 5:38.37; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 5:38.81.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, Russell), 1:48.53; 3. Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Kuntz, Freestone), 1:54.94.

100 backstroke- 2. Fisher (W), 1:14.53; 3. Wasnich (W), 1:15.99.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:18.15; 2. Duden (W), 1:20.4.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, Russell), 4:00.37; 2. Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Fisher, Callan), 4:14.05.

Wauseon's Natalie Kuntz, top, and teammate Ashley Freestone compete in the 200 IM at a home meet with Bryan Thursday. Kuntz won the race and posted a time of 2:30.93. Maddux Chamberlin of Wauseon swims in the boys 200 IM Thursday against Bryan. He would win the race with a time of 2:23.7.