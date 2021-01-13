Pettisville’s Tommy McWatters chooses Taylor University

Tommy McWatters of Pettisville has signed with Taylor University in Upland, Indiana to continue his academic and golf career. Front row, from left: Angie McWatters (mother), Tommy McWatters, Thomas McWatters (father). Back row: Mike Zimmerman (Pettisville golf coach) and Tom Lammers (Pettisville assistant coach).

Tommy McWatters of Pettisville has signed with Taylor University in Upland, Indiana to continue his academic and golf career. Front row, from left: Angie McWatters (mother), Tommy McWatters, Thomas McWatters (father). Back row: Mike Zimmerman (Pettisville golf coach) and Tom Lammers (Pettisville assistant coach). https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_McWatters-signing.jpg Tommy McWatters of Pettisville has signed with Taylor University in Upland, Indiana to continue his academic and golf career. Front row, from left: Angie McWatters (mother), Tommy McWatters, Thomas McWatters (father). Back row: Mike Zimmerman (Pettisville golf coach) and Tom Lammers (Pettisville assistant coach). Photo provided