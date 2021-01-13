Trista Fruchey hits 1,000 career points

Fayette’s Trista Fruchey set a personal milestone, scoring her 1,000th career point on a jumper out of the key with 1:09 left in the game, and the Eagles also won their first game of the season with a 46-30 triumph over Hicksville Tuesday in non-league girls basketball.

Fayette is now 1-4 on the year.

Early on it was Amber Gaona and Emma Leininger hitting the first eight points of the game to boost the Eagles on top.

Fruchey began to assert herself inside netting the next six and a 14-5 lead before Gracee Bingman canned a pair of long 3-pointers in the last 45 seconds of the first to fire Fayette up by 15, 20-5.

“It’s nice having Gracee back,” expressed Fayette coach Ryan Colegrove. “She just started practicing again at the turn of the year after being out with a broken foot since volleyball so she shot the ball really well tonight and handles the ball for us and that’s huge.”

Jada Reinking’s stickback to start the second, Demi Storrs’ bucket on an inside-out game from Fruchey and two more hoops from Fruchey in the paint extended the Eagle lead to 29-11 by half.

“We have been working on that in practice a lot,” explained Colegrove of Fruchey’s passing work. “When she feels the double team coming we have been getting her to kick it out for threes and in the first half we shot it very well.”

The hot-shooting Eagles went 12-22 in the first half compared to 3-24 for Hicksville; however, that trend switched sides in the third quarter.

Two buckets by Kennedy Phillips from long range, along with seven Fayette turnovers, helped the Aces get back to a 12-point margin entering the fourth.

Lindsay Bergman’s second-chance bucket starting the fourth chopped the Fayette lead to 33-23.

Reinking’s work on the offensive glass gave the junior forward 2-2 from the foul stripe off a third-chance try, Gaona knocked down a triple and Fruchey scored again inside to boost the Eagle lead back to a comfortable 40-23 edge.

Bergman’s seven straight points for the Aces only could bring Hicksville back to a 41-30 deficit before Fruchey cashed in on a move from in front for her 1,000th point.

“She has had a great career,” Colegrove said. “We were hoping she could get it tonight at home and in a win too which is always nice.

“Again, she has had a great career and we are going to go as she goes.”

Fruchey’s 17 points led all scorers while Bergman had 13 and Phillips 12 for Hicksville.

For the game, Fayette went 17-36 from the floor. The Aces went 10-47.

Fayette had 26 rebounds compared to the Aces’ 25.

The Eagles were guilty of 18 turnovers and Hicksville 16.

