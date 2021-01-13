Wauseon swim handles Clay

Wauseon swimming and diving swept Clay in a home meet on Tuesday. The girls were victorious 108-60 while the boys won by a final score of 103-58.

Xander Ankney won multiple individual events for the Wauseon boys. He was first in both the 50 and 500-yard freestyle races.

Furthermore, Andy Scherer placed first in the 200 IM and 100-yard freestyle for the Indians. In diving, Austyn Schweinhagen of Wauseon took first and teammate Jack Callan was runner-up.

Wauseon had winning teams in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Winning individual events for the girls team were Grace Rhoades in the 200 IM, Maggie Duden (50 freestyle), and Natalie Kuntz (100 breaststroke).

Also, Cameron Estep was first in diving and Macy Gerig took second.

The Indians swept all three relays: the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay.

Wauseon is back in action Thursday when they host Bryan at 5 p.m.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 108; 2. Clay 60.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 103; 2. Clay 58.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Scherer, Ankney, Chamberlin, Case), 1:50.34; 3. Wauseon (Vernot, Kesler, Bourn, Pena), 2:03.96.

200 freestyle- 2. Case (W), 2:03.49.

200 IM- 1. Scherer (W), 2:13.48; 2. Bourn (W), 2:27.29.

50 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 23.94; 2. Reeder (W), 26.22; 3. Vernot (W), 28.31.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 125.32; 2. Callan (W), 124.2.

100 butterfly- 2. Bourn (W), 1:09.05.

100 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 51.8; 2. Reeder (W), 1:00.02.

500 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 5:18.75; 2. Case (W), 5:36.39.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Pena, Reeder, Scherer), 1:41.54; 2. Wauseon (Bourn, Vernot, Ankney, Case), 1:42.14.

100 backstroke- 2. Freestone (W), 1:16.04.

100 breaststroke- 2. Pena (W), 1:14.4; 3. Kesler (W), 1:17.83.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Freestone, Reeder, Moore), 4:09.35.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, McGinnis-Marshall), 2:09.19.

200 freestyle- 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:12.09; 3. Wasnich (W), 2:17.24.

200 IM- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:29.51; 2. Hallett (W), 2:39.22.

50 freestyle- 1. Duden (W), 27.43; 3. Callan (W), 31.04.

Diving- 1. Estep (W), 195.3; 2. Gerig (W), 168.22.

100 butterfly- 2. Wasnich (W), 1:12.72; 3. Hallett (W), 1:14.77.

100 freestyle- 2. Freestone (W), 1:02.6; 3. Callan (W), 1:06.48.

500 freestyle- 2. Duden (W), 5:43.18; 3. Fisher (W), 6:00.65.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Callan, McGinnis-Marshall, Hallett, Rhoades), 1:53.98; 2. Wauseon (Bourn, Vernot, Ankney, Case), 1:59.92.

100 backstroke- 2. Fisher (W), 1:15.74; 3. Hutchinson (W), 1:23.06.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:18.31; 2. Rhoades (W), 1:18.98.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Freestone, McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Duden), 4:04.56; 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Hallett, Rhoades), 4:09.53.

Caden Case of Wauseon swims in the 50-yard freestyle at an earlier meet this season. On Tuesday, he took second in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races as both Wauseon swim and dive teams were victorious over visiting Clay. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Case-in-50-free.jpg Caden Case of Wauseon swims in the 50-yard freestyle at an earlier meet this season. On Tuesday, he took second in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races as both Wauseon swim and dive teams were victorious over visiting Clay. File photo