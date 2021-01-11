Pettisville shoots down Edgerton, 50-27

Sometimes the game of basketball is as easy as who can make shots and who doesn’t.

Pettisville shot 57 percent in the first half compared to 24 percent for visiting Edgerton to take a 17-point lead and coast to a 50-27 win over the Bulldogs Saturday night in boys basketball.

The Blackbirds had defeated Hilltop 54-36 on Thursday to improve to 4-0 in the Buckeye Border Conference.

“You come out and hit shots it makes it a really simple game,” explained Blackbird coach Brian Leppelmeier. “Sometimes people want to dive into wins and losses and what did you do here, sometimes it’s just as simple as making shots. I thought our guys made good decisions in the first half.”

Cayden Jacoby got inside early twice on lobs and Max Leppelmeier went coast-to-coast with a rebound to give the Blackbirds an early 7-0 lead that went to 13-5 at the quarter break on a putback by Zakkai Kaufmann.

The 6’7” Jacoby’s stickback, then triples from Leppelmeier, Kaufmann and Joey Ripke helped increase the margin to 31-14 by half as the Blackbirds went 6-10 in the second quarter compared to Edgerton’s 4-16.

Jacoby’s six third quarter points increased the lead to 21 by the end of the third, then his bucket with 6:38 left gave the Blackbirds their biggest advantage at 45-19.

“Cayden does a great job using his length on both ends of the floor,” Leppelmeier said of his sophomore post. “He keeps the ball up well on the offensive (end) of the floor, then on the defensive end as long as he stays down he can contest a lot of shots. He doesn’t even have to block the shot, he can alter shots and he will learn how to do that better that he can alter shots.

“This is a good team win, and we are getting to the point where we have more than two people hitting shots for us. Zakkai hit a couple, Joey Ripke hit a triple, Josh Horning can score for us, we are getting to the point where we are a balanced team.”

Jacoby’s 22 points and Leppelmeier’s 17 led Pettisville (6-1) who shot 53 percent for the game.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

