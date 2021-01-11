Delta, Wauseon wrestling teams shine at Perrysburg Invitational Tournament

PERRYSBURG — Both the Delta and Wauseon wrestling teams finished with 9-1 records but the Panthers, thanks to their 37-28 victory over the Indians, were able to earn runner-up honors at the 2021 Perrysburg Invitational Dual Tournament held Friday and Saturday.

Delta’s loss was 39-21 at the hands of host Perrysburg. Wauseon did not face the Yellow Jackets.

The Panthers also beat Bellevue 51-19, Elmwood 61-18, Tinora 54-24, Centerville 36-31, Genoa 58-18, Otsego 51-22, Oak Harbor 44-20 and Rossford 63-18.

In the matchup between the two Fulton County schools, Delta got pins from Gabe Meyer at 138 pounds, Max Hoffman (195) and Austin Kohlhofer (220).

Other Panther wins were Carson Chiesa (120) 6-2 over Damon Molina, Zack Mattin (132) 12-1 over Lawson Grime, Jayce Helminiak (145) 5-1 over Manny Gante, and Kaleb Barnes (160) 5-4 over Connor Nagel.

Rylee Hanefeld (113) won by forfeit for the Panthers.

Wauseon pins came from Zaden Torres (126), Justin Duncan (182), and Jaden Banister (285). They also got an 11-2 win for Collin Twigg (106) over Evan Hanefeld, Connor Twigg (152) defeated Evan Perry 6-5, and Austin Kovar (170) won 5-4 over Holden Barnes.

Delta did earn five wins against Perrysburg. Winning by decision were Jose Fonseca 9-4 at 182 pounds and Austin Kohlhofer 5-2 at 220 pounds. Chiesa (120) won 17-1 and Mattin (132) 14-2.

Lucas Wolpert (285) claimed a win by forfeit.

Delta travels to Findlay for a competition this coming Saturday. Wauseon is at Bowling Green Thursday and in Oregon for the Clay Duals on Saturday.