Swanton gets win over Evergreen

Layups bounced off the rim and three-point tries either hit nothing or ricocheted off the backboard like ping pong shots off the table as both Swanton and Evergreen shot 25 percent from the field.

In the end it was the Bulldogs who did the best on the glass and scooped up the majority of the basketballs, rolling on the floor for second chance points in a 40-28 win over the Vikings in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball at Evergreen Friday night.

The win pushed Swanton to 1-1 in the NWOAL while the game was Evergreen’s first in the league.

“Frankie Nelson was big the other day against Anthony Wayne, had like 13 or 14 boards and it seemed like she had every key rebound or got possession of the loose ones all night,” said Swanton coach Eric Oakes.

Sydney Woodring’s steal and score along with Morgan Foster’s bucket inside gave Evergreen an early 4-2 lead but Aricka Lutz garnered a loose ball near midcourt and scored at the 4:42 mark to knot the game.

Sammy Taylor’s split at the free throw line gave Swanton the lead for good, and Aricka Lutz’ 3-pointer at the horn pushed the Bulldog gap to 10-4.

Swanton shot just 4-17 in the first quarter while Evergreen was 2-13.

“It seemed like the same game we played earlier in the year,” said Oakes which was also a Swanton win. “Buckets weren’t falling but our focus was to take (Bekah) Bowser out of it and the same with (Jordan) Lumbrezer, try to limit those two scoring and if the other girls hit shots then we would be in trouble but that’s what we gambled on in the first half. It worked out fine but it was just a little hairy when you see girls going up layup after layup and missing.”

Taylor and Aricka Lutz scored the first seven Bulldog points in the second to increase the Swanton lead to 17-6 before the Vikings put together a 6-0 mini-burst.

Lumbrezer, Jocelyn Schuster and Bowser each scored in a two-minute, 10-second span to bring Evergreen back to 17-12.

Alaina Pelland and Aricka Lutz each scored to push Swanton back up 21-12 before Macy Chamberlain drained a triple with eight ticks left in the half to keep Evergreen within striking distance at 21-15.

Bowser’s putback over two minutes into the third got Evergreen as close as they would get at 21-17, however, Aricka Lutz got a second triple to go, Averie Lutz scored on a three-point play and Pelland hit from the right wing to increase the Swanton lead to 31-19 heading into the fourth.

Again Evergreen was 2-13 in the quarter while the Bulldogs weren’t much better at 3-15.

Katlyn Floyd’s work inside kept the Swanton lead at 12 — scoring four second-chance points in the last stanza.

“It wasn’t very pretty at all but we are 1-1 now in the league,” stated Oakes. “Any win in the league is a good win and we can move on to the next one.”

For the game Swanton went 14-56 from the floor while Evergreen was 13-52.

Swanton won on the boards 38-34 and had three less turnovers with 18 compared to Evergreen’s 21.

Aricka Lutz had 16 points and Averie Lutz 10 for Swanton. No player hit double figures for Evergreen.

Katlyn Floyd of Swanton works her way along the baseline while being defended by Evergreen freshman Macy Chamberlin Friday in NWOAL girls basketball action. The Bulldogs ended up with the 40-28 win. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Floyd-along-baseline.jpg Katlyn Floyd of Swanton works her way along the baseline while being defended by Evergreen freshman Macy Chamberlin Friday in NWOAL girls basketball action. The Bulldogs ended up with the 40-28 win. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen’s Jocelyn Schuster with a layup off a steal during Friday’s game against Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Schuster-off-steal.jpg Evergreen’s Jocelyn Schuster with a layup off a steal during Friday’s game against Swanton. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Trista Eitniear knocks down a free throw for Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Eitniear-FT.jpg Trista Eitniear knocks down a free throw for Swanton. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Aricka Lutz of Swanton, left, swipes the ball away from Sydney Woodring of Evergreen in an NWOAL matchup Friday night. Aricka would lead all scorers with 14 points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Aricka-swipes-ball.jpg Aricka Lutz of Swanton, left, swipes the ball away from Sydney Woodring of Evergreen in an NWOAL matchup Friday night. Aricka would lead all scorers with 14 points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

