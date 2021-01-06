Wauseon girls drop Anthony Wayne, boys fall narrowly in swimming and diving meet

Wauseon went 1-1 with Anthony Wayne in a home swimming and diving meet on Tuesday. The girls won handily, 110-65, while the boys fell by the narrow margin of 91-87.

Victorious in multiple events for the Wauseon girls was Sarayna Russell. She took home titles in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events.

Also for the girls, Natalie Kuntz placed first in the 200 IM. In diving, Cameron Estep took first for the Indians while teammate Macy Gerig was runner-up.

For the Wauseon boys, Andy Scherer won a pair of titles. He was first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

They also got wins from Xander Ankney (100 freestyle) and Beau Reeder (500 freestyle). Austyn Schweinhagen and Jack Callan were first and second in diving for the Indians.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 110; 2. Anthony Wayne 65.

Boys- 1. Anthony Wayne 91; 2. Wauseon 87.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 1:53.85; 2. Ankney (W), 2:00.71.

200 IM- 2. Chamberlin (W), 2:25.76; 3. Pena (W), 2:32.09.

50 freestyle- 2. Case (W), 24.44.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 107.62; 2. Callan (W), 91.65.

100 butterfly- 3. Chamberlin (W), 1:04.97.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 53.88; 2. Case (W), 54.11; 3. Freestone (W), 1:01.96.

500 freestyle- 1. Reeder (W), 5:50.28.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Ankney, Scherer), 1:38.14.

100 backstroke- 1. Scherer (W), 1:01.72.

100 breaststroke- 2. Kesler (W), 1:16.65; 3. Pena (W), 1:16.77.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Ankney, Scherer), 3:39.07.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Freestone, Kuntz, Fisher, McGinnis-Marshall), 2:08.85.

200 freestyle- 3. Rhoades (W), 2:08.99.

200 IM- 1. Kuntz (W), 2:33.09; 2. Freestone (W), 2:40.36.

50 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 27.24; 2. Hallett (W), 27.8; 3. Callan (W), 31.75.

Diving- 1. Estep (W), 197.47; 2. Gerig (W), 170.62.

100 butterfly- 2. Freestone (W), 1:10.4.

100 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 59.04; 2. Duden (W), 59.27; 3. Hallett (W), 1:01.75.

500 freestyle- 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 5:51.14; 3. Fisher (W), 5:51.74.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, Russell), 1:48.43; 2. Wauseon (Callan, Kuntz, McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich), 1:59.62.

100 backstroke- 3. Fisher (W), 1:15.4.

100 breaststroke- 2. Kuntz (W), 1:16.42; 3. Rhoades (W), 1:21.68.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, Russell), 4:01.93; 2. Wauseon (Freestone, McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Fisher), 4:15.

