Streaks put away Holgate

A strong fourth quarter in which they were able to outscore Holgate 17-6, helped lift Archbold to a 56-33 victory over the Tigers in non-league girls basketball at Archbold Tuesday night.

The Blue Streaks led by double digits at halftime but Holgate managed to hang around in the third quarter.

Following a Karsyn Hostetler 3-pointer at the 5:31 mark for the Streaks, the Tigers answered with Justine Eis’ three-point play, another hoop, then 1 of 2 from the foul line by Elizabeth Willett to get them within eight at 35-27.

Archbold ended the third with a jumper by Hostetler plus two free throws from Delaney Garrow, putting them back up 12.

They maintained a 10-point lead, 41-31, in the early minutes of the fourth before finally breaking away. Kylie Sauder converted a basket in the paint, Leah McQuade knocked down two free throws then later scored on a drive to the hoop, and Sophie Rupp’s breakaway basket made the score 49-31 with 3:44 remaining.

Another McQuade bucket and Carly Grime’s hoop with 1:14 to go put it at 53-31. And as the saying goes, the rest is history.

Archbold clung to a 15-12 advantage after the opening quarter, brought there by an Eis hoop at the quarter horn for Holgate. In the second, Carissa Meyer’s putback hoop and an Eis bucket kept the Tigers within five, 22-17, but the Streaks would answer with a 6-0 run before the break.

First Sauder calmly hit a pair from the foul line with exactly four minutes before half. She was fouled just 20 seconds later and tacked on another pair, then two more free throws, this time from Harley Phillips, put the Streaks ahead 28-17.

That’s where it would stay at halftime.

Sauder finished with a team-high 19 points. McQuade tacked on eight and Phillips seven for the Streaks.

Eis also had 19 for Holgate.

Archbold (6-6, 0-1 NWOAL) is at Patrick Henry on Friday for a league matchup.

Addi Ziegler drives the baseline and then makes a pass during Archbold’s game against Holgate on Tuesday. The Blue Streaks would earn a 56-33 win over the Tigers. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Ziegler-passing.jpg Addi Ziegler drives the baseline and then makes a pass during Archbold’s game against Holgate on Tuesday. The Blue Streaks would earn a 56-33 win over the Tigers. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Harley Phillips of Archbold on the left wing looking to pass the ball. She finished the game with seven points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Phillips-looks-to-pass.jpg Harley Phillips of Archbold on the left wing looking to pass the ball. She finished the game with seven points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delaney Garrow of Archbold knocks down a pair of free throws during Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Garrow-FT.jpg Delaney Garrow of Archbold knocks down a pair of free throws during Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Kylie Sauder drives through the middle of the Holgate defense for a layup in the third quarter of Tuesday’s non-league matchup. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Sauder-layup.jpg Archbold’s Kylie Sauder drives through the middle of the Holgate defense for a layup in the third quarter of Tuesday’s non-league matchup. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

