OHSWCA announces dates for 2021 events

The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Boys State Dual Meet Championship will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. All three events will see the final eight teams compete for the dual meet state championship.

Division I will be held at Lakewood St. Edward High School, Division II at Steubenville High School, and Division III at Versailles High School.

Teams will qualify for the event by competing at the district level based on a criteria set by the OHSWCA.

The OHSWCA Girls Regional Tournaments will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14. These regional tournaments will be held at one of three regional locations (North, Central, and South). These locations will be released in early January.

Each regional will be limited to 12 girls per weight class, and the top four placers will qualify for the girls state tournament.

The OHSWCA Girls State Tournament will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21. This year the number of competitors will be limited to 12 per weight class. This location will again be in central Ohio, with the location being released in early January.