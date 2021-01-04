Edgerton ends Vikings’ streak, 37-31

By all admission, Evergreen didn’t play well at all.

But in a game that more resembled an NHL playoff game than a high school basketball game, it took a three-point shot after an inadvertent horn to push Edgerton over the top in the fourth quarter to end Evergreen boys basketball’s 33-game winning streak, 37-31 Saturday night.

With the Vikings up 30-28 midway through the fourth, Eli Keifer took a shot to the groin on a drive and while the Viking freshman was left on the floor, Edgerton upcourted the ball.

During the sequence, the game horn went off inadvertently leaving most on the floor in a state of confusion as everything seemed to pause for a minute.

However, play was allowed to continue through all the disorganization, and after receiving a pass in the corner along with his own hesitation, Corey Everetts canned a three-point shot to give Edgerton a 31-30 lead late in the game.

Noah Landel added two more hoops for the Bulldogs late to expand the lead.

Early on Austin Lumbrezer countered Landel’s two buckets inside with two of his own to keep Evergreen knotted at 6-6 after the first.

Landel again slugged his way inside for two more second quarter scores around an Ethan Loeffler layup and Keifer’s triple to keep Edgerton within a basket. Then, Everetts hit from way outside the arc to give the Bulldogs a 15-14 halftime lead in a half where possession could double an NBA shot clock.

Keifer’s three-point play, two Evan Lumbrezer free throws and another bucket from Loeffler pushed Evergreen up 27-25 entering the fourth.

Keifer’s bucket 90 seconds into the final quarter gave the Vikings a four-point lead, then Evan Lumbrezer split a pair of free throws on a common two shot foul after being taken down hard on a breakaway.

Everetts hit a triple to get Edgerton within two before the eventful last few moments.

Landel’s 16 points and Everetts’ 11 led Edgerton who shot 60 percent from the field. Evergreen was a frigid 37 percent from the floor.

Keifer had 10 to lead the Vikings.

Evergreen (9-1) now begins league play against one of the NWOAL league favorites, Swanton (4-4), led by Andrew Thornton and Josh Vance Thursday night.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

