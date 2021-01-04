Wauseon wrestling runner-up at Findlay Duals

FINDLAY — The Wauseon wrestling team advanced to the finals of the Findlay Duals on Wednesday where they would finish second to Buckeye, falling to the Bucks 48-28.

Prior to that, the Indians had earned wins over Oak Harbor (48-19), Findlay (48-21), Allen East (52-24) and Olmsted Falls (40-26).

In the win over Olmsted Falls to reach the final, Wauseon had four wins by pin. Winning by fall were John Martinez at 113 pounds, Damon Molina (120), Zaden Torres (126) and Lawson Grime (132).

Also helping the Indians’ cause were a pair of wins by forfeit. In addition, Connor Twigg (152) earned an 18-7 major decision over Brandon Burkhart.

Versus Buckeye, Molina (120), Grime (132), Connor Twigg (152), and Ethan Kessler (220) all won by pin. Collin Twigg won 8-0 over the Bucks’ Colyn Limbert at 106 pounds.

