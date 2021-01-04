Delta runs past Evergreen 62-46

The partial definition of blitzkrieg is “lighting war”.

Delta did just that with 11 or 12 point runs in each of the first three periods to knock off Evergreen 62-46 in a non-league girls basketball game Saturday at Delta.

The Panthers struck fast, going up 11-0 when after Brooklyn Green scored to open the game she became a distributor, hitting Brooklyn Wymer twice for layups and then Reagan Rouleau for a third.

Ella Ford dished inside to Rouleau for yet another easy bucket that turned into a three-point play, putting the Panthers up double figures just two minutes into the game.

“We wanted a quick start,” said Panther coach Ryan Ripke. “Every coach talks about having a quick start, sometimes I think that is overrated but tonight we got it and I was really pleased about that way we came out.”

Jocelyn Schuster’s three-point play began an Evergreen rally that finshed with a Bekah Bowser triple to get Evergreen back to 19-13 after one.

Schuster chopped that lead in half starting the second when she banked a triple from the head of the circle 17 seconds in but again Delta’s blitzkrieg struck.

Wymer again scored from Green, Rouleau slid down the slot for a score, Khloe Weber scored off one of Evergreen’s 13 first half turnovers, Wymer again rolled to the rim before the Panthers converted 3-4 from the line to race to a 30-16 lead.

Jordan Lumbrezer’s score off a loose ball got the Vikings back to single digits at 30-21, but Braelyn Wymer answered with a deep three to give Delta a 33-21 halftime lead.

Holding a 39-24 lead midway through the third, the Panthers put the game away with a three-minute 12-0 burst.

Both Wymer’s scored during the surge — as did Rouleau, Weber, Green and Sophie Burres to expand the advantage to 51-24.

The third quarter blast was fueled by easy buckets off nine more Evergreen turnovers.

“That’s what our press has to do for us,” explained Ripke. “We’ve got to have runs like that just to be able to take a close game and to spread the margin out and then when you get a lead, put the nail in the coffin. You need runs like that.”

Delta shot 26-60 from the field, including 13-26 in the second half.

Evergreen was 18-43, the disparity in shots caused by a 26-13 disadvantage in the turnover column.

Brooklyn Wymer’s 20 points led the Panthers. Weber came off the bench to add 11.

Schuster and Lumbrezer each had 11 for the Vikings, with nine of Lumbrezer’s coming in the fourth quarter.

Both the Panthers and Vikings open league play Friday at home.

Delta hosts Liberty Center while Evergreen plays Swanton.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

