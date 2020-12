NAPOLEON — Wauseon defeated fellow Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Patrick Henry 45-35 in the opening round of the holiday tournament at Napoleon Tuesday.

Top scorers for the Indians were Marisa Seiler with 21 points (game high) and Autumn Pelok with 12.

McKenzie Vance had 13 points and Kayla Prigge 10 to lead PH.

Wauseon faces Napoleon Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m. for the tournament championship.

