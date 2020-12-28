BGSU hockey rolling on offense

After a sweep of No. 11 Quinnipiac last weekend, BGSU hockey looks to continue its stretch of good fortune against Robert Morris next week.

The Falcons will be at home at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Tuesday at 3:07 p.m.

With the sweep the Falcons moved to 8-1 on the season and continued to be one of the best offensive teams in college hockey. They scored eight goals in the series against Quinnipiac and are currently averaging 4.2 goals per game, good for sixth in the country.

Now as the Falcons get ready to play the Colonials they might need to try and continue this production without their leading goal scorer in senior forward Max Johnson.

Johnson, who has six goals and two assists for eight points, sat out the second game against Quinnipiac and according to head coach Ty Eigner has gone back home to Minnesota to get checked out by a Minnesota Vikings team doctor.

Eigner and the team hopes that the injury is not too serious, but they are not sure as of now how long he will be out.

But playing without Johnson in their 4-2 come-from-behind victory against Quinnipiac on Dec. 19 didn’t seem to be a problem.

“We have 16 forwards on this year’s team, last year we had 14. It is a really competitive situation for guys to compete for ice time and guys understand that and they accept that responsibility. So, when Max went down — we don’t want to see any of our guys go down due to injury — but that created an opportunity for Ethan Scardina. Ethan has been doing a really good job for us as a freshman,” Eigner said.

Scardina currently has two points on two assists this season.

It is players like Scardina that are going to be crucial to stepping up for the Falcons and the reason why Eigner likes the depth of this team so much.

“The depth certainly is a plus for us and our guys, it has been that way for a long time around here, you know if a guy gets hurt I know that it is cliché to say next man up but we don’t really have a lot of excuses around here,” Eigner said.

As impressive as the Falcons offense has been even without a key player, their defense is contributing to the success as well.

Through nine games the Falcons give up 1.7 goals per game which is good for No. 7 in the country. The defense is led by juniors Tim Theochardis and Will Cullen as well as their rotating goalkeepers in senior Eric Dop and sophomore Zack Rose.

Compared to Robert Morris the Falcons are a much better defensive team as the Colonials give up and average of 3.3 goals per game. Contributing to that however is the six goals that the Falcons put up on them in just their third game of the season in a 6-2 victory.

The Falcons will be looking for more of the same come next week against a Robert Morris team that is currently 5-2 on the season.

“I think that we feel good about ourselves,” Eigner said. “We’ve tried to impress upon our guys to try and take advantage of these opportunities as much as you can. We feel good about our team and it is a team that we felt good about coming into the year.”

BG’s Max Johnson moves the puck up the ice against Ferris State earlier this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_BG_Hockey_0988_CMYK.jpg BG’s Max Johnson moves the puck up the ice against Ferris State earlier this season. J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune