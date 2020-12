SHERWOOD — Archbold boys basketball was at Fairview Tuesday where they came away with a 59-31 win. The victory improved their record to 3-2 for the season.

The Blue Streaks held the Apaches to just seven first half points.

Alex Roth paced the Archbold offense with 14 points. DJ Newman added 10 points, while Trey Theobald and Tyler Hurst tacked on 9 apiece.

Jeffrey Smith scored seven for Fairview (1-2).

Archbold will be at Kalida on Saturday.

