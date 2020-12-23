Vikings trample Bobcats, 50-18

Four days before Christmas, the Evergreen girls basketball team was in a giving mood.

The Vikings committed 23 turnovers and shot just 3-12 from the foul line against visitng Bowling Green Monday.

But in the end it was Jocelyn Schuster who made a Santa-like entrance, giving the Vikes an offensive shot in the arm that paced Evergreen to a 50-18 win to raise their record to 4-3.

“Oh we were, for whatever reason, really off in the first half,” said Viking coach Brittaney Cymbolin after her Vikes had 14 first half miscues and were 0-6 from the foul stripe.

In spite of that, Evergreen led 22-10 because of a 26-11 edge on the boards, and holding the Bobcats to just 5-22 from the field.

Buzzer-beating buckets each quarter off putbacks from Jordan Lumbrezer and Lucy Serna helped the turnover-prone Vikings to a double-digit lead.

Schuster began the third quarter with a stickback 20 seconds in that began a 12-2 salvo that included a Schuster triple, another by Bekah Bowser, and a Lumbrezer bucket inside on a back cut feed from Bowser to put Evergreen up 34-12.

A 9-0 run starting the fourth — led by Schuster’s seven straight points — put the Vikings in cruise control at 44-14.

“No doubt Jocelyn gave us exactly what we needed in the second half,” explained Cymbolin. “She hit shot after shot and really gave us a chance to extend the lead when we were struggling offensively.”

Schuster had a game-high of 17 points to lead a trio of Vikings that hit double figures. Lumbrezer netted 14 and Bowser 12.

Evergreen outrebounded Bowling Green 50-21, a number that led to 18 second, third, and even fourth chance points for the Vikings.

The Vikings ended 21-58 from the floor while Bowling Green was a frigid 9-45.

Evergreen is next set to compete in the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase Dec. 28-29 at Mansfield Christian.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

