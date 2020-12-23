Posted on by

Wauseon beaten by Napoleon in the pool


Staff Report

Cameron Estep of Wauseon during the diving portion of Tuesday’s meet versus Napoleon that also featured swimmers from Archbold. She finished second with a total score of 190.65.

Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Aidan Pena swims a leg in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Their team won the event with a time of 1:38.72.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon hosted Napoleon Tuesday in swimming and diving with the visiting Wildcats defeating the Indians 96-69 in the boys meet and 89-82 in the girls meet.

Archbold was also represented with some swimmers as their girls notched 12 points and the Blue Streak boys three. Elizabeth Theobald won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke for the Archbold girls.

Grace Rhoades won the 200-yard freestyle for Wauseon’s girls.

On the boys side for Wauseon, Xander Ankney took first in the 100-yard freestyle and Andy Scherer won the 100-yard backstroke.

In diving, Austyn Schweinhagen of Wauseon was first in the boys competition followed by teammate Jack Callan. Cameron Estep earned a runner-up finish for the Wauseon girls.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Napoleon 89; 2. Wauseon 82; 3. Archbold 12.

Boys- 1. Napoleon 96; 2. Wauseon 69; 3. Archbold 3.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:55.27; 3. Ankney (W), 2:00.97.

200 IM- 2. Pena (W), 2:34.66.

50 freestyle- 3. Case (W), 24.78.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 100.05; 2. Callan (W), 94.3.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 54.22; 3. Case (W), 55.37.

500 freestyle- 3. Reeder (W), 6:05.74.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Ankney, Pena, Case, Scherer), 1:38.72; 3. Wauseon (Kutzli, Moore, Vielma, Kesler), 2:07.43.

100 backstroke– 1. Scherer (W), 1:03.17.

100 breaststroke- 2. Pena (W), 117.04.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Ankney, Case, Reeder, Scherer), 3:48.02; 3. Wauseon (Moore, Kutzli, Vielma, Kesler), 5:03.89.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Wasnich, Kuntz, Freestone, Callan), 2:13.93.

200 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:11.08; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:11.38; 3. Fisher (W), 2:14.46.

200 IM- 3. Kuntz (W), 2:34.19.

50 freestyle- 2. Hallett (W), 27.67; 3. Duden (W), 27.69.

Diving- 2. Estep (W), 190.65.

100 butterfly- 1. Theobald (A), 1:01.9; 2. Freestone (W), 1:09.65.

100 freestyle- 2. Duden (W), 1:01.03; 3. Hallett (W), 1:02.32.

500 freestyle- 2. Rhoades (W), 5:45.23; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 5:52.29.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hallett, Duden, McGinnis-Marshall, Rhoades), 1:51.88; 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Freestone, Kuntz, Wasnich), 1:56.94.

100 backstroke- 3. Fisher (W), 1:16.31.

100 breaststroke- 1. Theobald (A), 1:10.53; 2. Kuntz (W), 1:19.91.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Duden, Hallett, Rhoades), 4:01.99.

