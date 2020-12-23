Wauseon beaten by Napoleon in the pool

Wauseon hosted Napoleon Tuesday in swimming and diving with the visiting Wildcats defeating the Indians 96-69 in the boys meet and 89-82 in the girls meet.

Archbold was also represented with some swimmers as their girls notched 12 points and the Blue Streak boys three. Elizabeth Theobald won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke for the Archbold girls.

Grace Rhoades won the 200-yard freestyle for Wauseon’s girls.

On the boys side for Wauseon, Xander Ankney took first in the 100-yard freestyle and Andy Scherer won the 100-yard backstroke.

In diving, Austyn Schweinhagen of Wauseon was first in the boys competition followed by teammate Jack Callan. Cameron Estep earned a runner-up finish for the Wauseon girls.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Napoleon 89; 2. Wauseon 82; 3. Archbold 12.

Boys- 1. Napoleon 96; 2. Wauseon 69; 3. Archbold 3.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:55.27; 3. Ankney (W), 2:00.97.

200 IM- 2. Pena (W), 2:34.66.

50 freestyle- 3. Case (W), 24.78.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 100.05; 2. Callan (W), 94.3.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 54.22; 3. Case (W), 55.37.

500 freestyle- 3. Reeder (W), 6:05.74.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Ankney, Pena, Case, Scherer), 1:38.72; 3. Wauseon (Kutzli, Moore, Vielma, Kesler), 2:07.43.

100 backstroke– 1. Scherer (W), 1:03.17.

100 breaststroke- 2. Pena (W), 117.04.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Ankney, Case, Reeder, Scherer), 3:48.02; 3. Wauseon (Moore, Kutzli, Vielma, Kesler), 5:03.89.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Wasnich, Kuntz, Freestone, Callan), 2:13.93.

200 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:11.08; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:11.38; 3. Fisher (W), 2:14.46.

200 IM- 3. Kuntz (W), 2:34.19.

50 freestyle- 2. Hallett (W), 27.67; 3. Duden (W), 27.69.

Diving- 2. Estep (W), 190.65.

100 butterfly- 1. Theobald (A), 1:01.9; 2. Freestone (W), 1:09.65.

100 freestyle- 2. Duden (W), 1:01.03; 3. Hallett (W), 1:02.32.

500 freestyle- 2. Rhoades (W), 5:45.23; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 5:52.29.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hallett, Duden, McGinnis-Marshall, Rhoades), 1:51.88; 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Freestone, Kuntz, Wasnich), 1:56.94.

100 backstroke- 3. Fisher (W), 1:16.31.

100 breaststroke- 1. Theobald (A), 1:10.53; 2. Kuntz (W), 1:19.91.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Duden, Hallett, Rhoades), 4:01.99.

Cameron Estep of Wauseon during the diving portion of Tuesday’s meet versus Napoleon that also featured swimmers from Archbold. She finished second with a total score of 190.65. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Estep-diving.jpg Cameron Estep of Wauseon during the diving portion of Tuesday’s meet versus Napoleon that also featured swimmers from Archbold. She finished second with a total score of 190.65. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Aidan Pena swims a leg in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Their team won the event with a time of 1:38.72. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Waus-boy-in-relay.jpg Wauseon’s Aidan Pena swims a leg in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Their team won the event with a time of 1:38.72. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest