Indians hold off Rams, 52-43

It was a tale of two halves but ultimately Wauseon prevailed over Tinora by a final of 52-43 Tuesday in a non-league girls basketball contest.

The Indians led 13-5 after one quarter and increased that margin in the early minutes of the second.

Behind seven straight points from Marisa Seiler — including a 3-pointer — Wauseon was able to bump their lead up to 15 with 3:26 to go before halftime.

A Seiler basket nearly three minutes later kept the margin at 15; however, 1 of 2 free throws from Tinora’s Anna Gray made the halftime score 25-11.

The Rams made the necessary adjustments prior to taking the floor for the third quarter — where they would end up outscoring the Indians 16-6.

Hayley Meyer scored inside for Wauseon 27 seconds in, but then the Rams went on the offensive.

Lexi Wachtman’s response in the paint, five straight points from Liv Mueller, and a pair from the foul line by Anna Frazer got them within 27-20 at the 5:31 mark.

The Indians got two free throws from Autumn Pelok and a Seiler putback hoop to nudge them back up by 11 just before the halfway point of the third.

However, Tinora finished the period on a 7-0 run. In the final 1:18, Wachtman’s baby hook shot plus 1 of 2 from the line by Emily Harr made it 31-27 entering the fourth quarter.

Wauseon was down two players, including senior playmaker Chelsie Raabe. Thus some of the scoring had to come from some unlikely places. Enter sophomore Addy Case.

She recorded a trio of hoops in the first 1:44 of the fourth to help put it away.

First Case drilled a jump shot, then the next time down the floor she got one to go by using the glass. Her jumper at the 6:16 mark extended the Wauseon lead to 10, 37-27.

That was the cushion they needed, as Tinora would get no closer than five the rest of the way.

Seiler finished with a game-high 27 points. Pelok finished with 13 for the Indians. Mueller had 10 for the Rams, while Frazer and Tristen Norden each kicked in eight.

Wauseon (5-1) next competes in a holiday tournament at Napoleon Dec. 29-30. Their first game is Tuesday, Dec. 29 against Patrick Henry starting at 6 p.m.

Autumn Pelok of Wauseon drives through the teeth of the Tinora defense in the first half of a non-league girls basketball game Tuesday night. The Indians held off the Rams for a 52-43 victory. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Pelok-drives-between-defenders.jpg Autumn Pelok of Wauseon drives through the teeth of the Tinora defense in the first half of a non-league girls basketball game Tuesday night. The Indians held off the Rams for a 52-43 victory. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest. Addy Case of Wauseon dribbles around a Tinora defender during Tuesday’s contest. She finished the game with six points, all coming at the beginning of the fourth quarter. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Case-v.-Tinora.jpg Addy Case of Wauseon dribbles around a Tinora defender during Tuesday’s contest. She finished the game with six points, all coming at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest. Kadence Carroll of Wauseon waits for something to develop on offense. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Carroll-with-ball.jpg Kadence Carroll of Wauseon waits for something to develop on offense. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

