Evergreen girls romp Edgerton, 67-17

Edgerton must have felt like they got hit with the big one, they never knew what happened.

Evergreen girls basketball went on a 29-0 first half run Saturday at home and coasted to a 67-17 win over the Bulldogs to improve their record to 3-2 on the year.

Jordan Lumbrezer scored twice early in transition to start her own 16-point first half, and Bekah Bowser hit four first half three-pointers as the Vikings rolled to a 38-2 lead.

“We have been talking all week about how we need to start the game stronger,” said Viking coach Brittaney Cymbolin. “We spent the last two weeks actually working hard on our fast break and I thought that was really evident.

“A lot of our points came off the break and the girls pushing the ball and busting out on the dribble.”

The 29-0 run extended to 35 as Morgan Foster’s putback, and Sydney Woodring’s dishes to Lumbrezer and Jocelyn Schuster in transition upped the lead to 44-2.

For the game Evergreen shot 28-55, including 10-14 in the first quarter.

“I think once you get rolling I think it gives kids confidence shooting the ball,” explained Cymbolin about the 52 percent shooting her team had. “I never restrict a kid from shooting and I think they have confidence from me as long as they shoot a good shot.”

Edgerton was just 7-40 and committed 26 turnovers.

Lumbrezer scored 23 points to lead the Vikes. Bowser added 17, including five triples.

