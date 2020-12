Wauseon outscored Archbold 21-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 47-39 win on the opening night of Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball action Friday.

The visiting Indians had three in double figures. Marisa Seiler finished with 16 points, while Autumn Pelok and Hayley Meyer each scored 11.

Addi Ziegler and Addison Moyer each had eight for the Blue Streaks.

Wauseon (4-1, 1-0 NWOAL) welcomes Tinora Tuesday night. Archbold (4-4, 0-1) is at Kalida Saturday, Dec. 26.

