Indians split meet with Golden Bears

Wauseon swimming and diving split their home meet versus Bryan Tuesday evening. The girls took down the Golden Bears 107-77, however, the boys fell by a final score of 91-61.

The Indians had a pair of girls place first in multiple events. Grace Rhoades won both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events, while Sarayna Russell was first in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle.

Also winning for the Wauseon girls was Natalie Kuntz in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Andy Scherer was victorious in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle for the boys. The Indians also got a win from Joshua Freestone in the 100-yard backstroke.

In diving, Wauseon’s Austyn Schweinhagen won the boys competition and Cameron Estep of Wauseon took home a title in the girls event.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 107; 2. Bryan 77.

Boys- 1. Bryan 91; 2. Wauseon 61.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 1:54.54; 3. Reeder (W), 2:12.43.

200 IM- 2. Ankney (W), 2:18.01.

50 freestyle- 2. Bourn (W), 26.26.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 116.05.

100 freestyle- 2. Ankney (W), 54.26; 3. Bourn (W), 57.63.

500 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 5:14.55; 3. Reeder (W), 6:03.71.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Ankney, Bourn, Reeder, Scherer), 1:40.59.

100 backstroke- 1. Freestone (W), 1:18.78; 2. Vernot (W), 1:20.02.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Ankney, Bourn, Reeder, Scherer), 3:44.45; 3. Wauseon (Vernot, Freestone, Kutzli, Moore), 4:38.22.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Callan), 2:11.73.

200 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:11.88; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:14.23; 3. Wasnich (W), 2:18.1.

200 IM- 2. Kuntz (W), 2:36.48; 3. Freestone (W), 2:38.17.

50 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 27.07; 2. Hallett (W), 27.73.

Diving- 1. Estep (W), 209.2; 3. Rupp (W), 143.6.

100 butterfly- 2. Freestone (W), 1:09.71; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 1:12.29.

100 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 59.99; 2. Duden (W), 1:00.31.

500 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 5:49.14; 2. Wasnich (W), 6:03.1.

200 freestyle- 1. Wauseon (Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, Russell), 1:49.06; 3. Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Freestone, Kuntz, Wasnich), 1:54.85.

100 backstroke- 2. Fisher (W), 1:16.9.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:20.19; 2. Duden (W), 1:20.55.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Rhoades, Duden, Russell), 4:04.73; 3. Wauseon (Wasnich, Hallett, Fisher, Callan), 4:22.15.