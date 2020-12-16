Streaks bash Blackbirds, 57-15

Although scoring came at a premium in the first three minutes, eventually Archbold got it going. And with their defense only allowing one Pettisville field goal in the first 12 plus minutes, they were able to forge ahead in what ended up being a 57-15 win in girls basketball Tuesday night.

At one point in the first half the Blue Streaks led 29-2.

Kylie Sauder scored seven of her game-high 22 points in the opening frame, one that ended with Archbold on top 18-2.

They went on an 11-0 run to begin the second as Sauder scored four for the Streaks and Harley Phillips added a basket in the paint plus a 3-pointer. Then Addi Ziegler’s jump shot made it 29-2 at the 3:30 mark.

Pettisville broke the Blue Streak run on Amanda Grimm’s drive to the hoop and Grace Crawford’s one-hander that found the bottom of the net.

However, the Streaks would make it a 33-6 halftime advantage after consecutive hoops from Sauder and Phillips.

Archbold outscored the Blackbirds after the intermission, 24-9. That included a 13-3 edge in the fourth quarter.

Phillips added 10 points and Ziegler eight for the Streaks. Crawford paced the Blackbirds with seven points.

Archbold forced Pettisville into 33 turnovers, while committing just six of their own. The rebounding battle was much closer, with the Streaks holding a 27-24 edge.

Archbold (4-3) next opens up Northwest Ohio Athletic League play with a home matchup against rival Wauseon Friday. Pettisville (0-4) hosts Montpelier that same night in Buckeye Border Conference action.

Kylie Sauder of Archbold goes up for a layup during Tuesday’s non-league matchup with Pettisville. She scored a game-high 22 points, propelling the Blue Streaks to a 42-point win over the Blackbirds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Sauder-up-for-layup.jpg Kylie Sauder of Archbold goes up for a layup during Tuesday’s non-league matchup with Pettisville. She scored a game-high 22 points, propelling the Blue Streaks to a 42-point win over the Blackbirds. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Alli King of Pettisville looks to drive the baseline as Karsyn Hostetler defends for Archbold. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_King-drives-v.-Archbold.jpg Alli King of Pettisville looks to drive the baseline as Karsyn Hostetler defends for Archbold. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Addi Ziegler drives around Leah Beck of Pettisville during Tuesday’s contest. Ziegler finished with eight points for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Ziegler-around-30-Pett.jpg Archbold’s Addi Ziegler drives around Leah Beck of Pettisville during Tuesday’s contest. Ziegler finished with eight points for the Blue Streaks. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Harley Phillips of Archbold, left, scores inside with Grace Crawford of Pettisville contesting the shot. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Phillips-contested-bucket.jpg Harley Phillips of Archbold, left, scores inside with Grace Crawford of Pettisville contesting the shot. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010