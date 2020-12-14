Evergreen boys basketball wins 64-55 over Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Evergreen used an unusual five-point play in the second quarter to break the game open, then Evan Lumbrezer’s third quarter scoring burst put the game away as the Vikings racked up a 64-55 win over Montpelier to go to 3-0 on the season Saturday.

The win was number 370 in the illustrious career of Viking coach Jerry Keifer.

The Vikes started slow, but eventually moved out to a 14-6 lead after a quarter as Austin Lumbrezer dropped a pair of long-range bombs, and RJ Shunck scored inside and knocked down a pair from the line.

Ethan Loeffler’s back-to-back buckets kept the lead at eight, 18-10, but Montpelier began to hit from outside to chop into the lead.

Thomas Jay and Blake Altaffer each hit a triple to get the Locomotives back to 20-18 when Evergreen recorded five points in the matter of one very short possession.

Evan Lumbrezer hit the first on a one-and-one.

When the second rimmed out, Jake Fuller stuck back the miss and was fouled.

Fuller missed his chance at an and-one but Evan Lumbrezer flew in for the rebound and fed Fuller for yet another score to boost the Viking lead to 25-18.

“Jake Fuller had a spurt right there,” said Keifer. “That gave us a little cushion at the time.”

Eli Keifer’s triple and an Evan Lumbrezer steal and score put Evergreen up double figures, 30-20 at the half.

Evergreen blew the game open in the third.

Evan Lumbrezer began a personal scoring burst on a feed from Loeffler, then a three-point play on a putback.

Two of two from the foul line and a steal and score from the junior point guard made it 39-23.

Austin Lumbrezer’s three-point play, Fuller’s steal and score, Evan Lumbrezer’s score off a feed from Lane Schoendorf, and yet another Evan Lumbrezer stickback gave Evergreen their biggest lead at 50-29.

“Obviously Evan was really good in the third, getting 13 of our 20 points,” coach Keifer said. “Defensively I thought we did a really good job.”

Jay and Altaffer hit three times from outside to shrink the Evergreen lead, but Brock Hudik’s crossover move and Keifer’s score inside kept the Vikings well ahead.

For the game Evergreen shot 61 percent from the floor while Montpelier shot 45 percent.

Evan Lumbrezer had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Vikings. Austin Lumbrezer knocked in 13, and Loeffler had 12 with nine rebounds.

Altaffer and Tyler Yarhous each scored 13 for Montpelier (2-1).

Evergreen is at Lake (1-2) Monday night, hosts Delta (0-4) Thursday and Emmanuel Christian Saturday.

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

