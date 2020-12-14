Wauseon swimming sweeps home meet

The Wauseon swimming and diving team earned victories at a home meet on Thursday.

The girls defeated Defiance and also Fairview, 88-38-10. Their boys bested Defiance 88-44.

Individually for the boys, Maddux Chamberlin and Andy Scherer each won a pair of events. Chamberlin took home titles in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, while Scherer was victorious in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

Grace Rhoades, Aariyah Hallett and Maggie Duden shined for the Wauseon girls.

Duden won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Hallett the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke; and Rhoades the 200 IM and 100 freestyle.

In diving, Austyn Schweinhagen took second for Wauseon on the boys side while Cameron Estep was runner-up in the girls competition.

Wauseon next will host Bryan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 88; 2. Defiance 38; 3. Fairview 10.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 88; 2. Defiance 44.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 1. Chamberlin (W), 2:06.82; 2. Freestone (W), 2:20.74; 3. Vernot (W), 2:23.87.

200 IM- 2. Ankney (W), 2:19.29.

50 freestyle- 2. Bourn (W), 25.76.

Diving- 2. Schweinhagen (W), 98.1.

100 butterfly- 1. Chamberlin (W), 1:04.12.

100 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 51.7; 2. Bourn (W), 56.95.

500 freestyle- 1. Reeder (W), 5:55.18.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Bourn, Chamberlin, Ankney, Scherer), 1:39.76.

100 backstroke- 1. Scherer (W), 1:05.54; 2. Freestone (W), 1:20.57.

100 breaststroke- 1. Ankney (W), 1:09.44; 3. Kesler (W), 1:20.62.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Bourn, Ankney, Scherer), 4:01.89.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Wasnich, Hallett, Freestone, Callan), 2:15.26.

200 freestyle- 1. Duden (W), 2:15.54; 2. Wasnich (W), 2:23.01.

200 IM- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:31.47; 2. Freestone (W), 2:39.51.

50 freestyle- 1. Hallett (W), 27.93.

Diving- 2. Estep (W), 180.15.

100 butterfly- 1. Freestone (W), 1:09.5; 2. Wasnich (W), 1:14.42.

100 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 1:02.13.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Freestone, Callan, Rhoades, Duden), 1:57.99.

100 backstroke- 1. Hallett (W), 1:16.77.

100 breaststroke- 1. Duden (W), 1:22.26.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Wasnich, Rhoades, Duden, Hallett), 4:10.96.

