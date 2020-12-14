Wauseon swimming sweeps home meet

The Wauseon swimming and diving team earned victories at a home meet on Thursday.
The girls defeated Defiance and also Fairview, 88-38-10. Their boys bested Defiance 88-44.
Individually for the boys, Maddux Chamberlin and Andy Scherer each won a pair of events. Chamberlin took home titles in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, while Scherer was victorious in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.
Grace Rhoades, Aariyah Hallett and Maggie Duden shined for the Wauseon girls.
Duden won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Hallett the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke; and Rhoades the 200 IM and 100 freestyle.
In diving, Austyn Schweinhagen took second for Wauseon on the boys side while Cameron Estep was runner-up in the girls competition.
Wauseon next will host Bryan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Team Scores
Girls- 1. Wauseon 88; 2. Defiance 38; 3. Fairview 10.
Boys- 1. Wauseon 88; 2. Defiance 44.
Boys events
200 freestyle- 1. Chamberlin (W), 2:06.82; 2. Freestone (W), 2:20.74; 3. Vernot (W), 2:23.87.
200 IM- 2. Ankney (W), 2:19.29.
50 freestyle- 2. Bourn (W), 25.76.
Diving- 2. Schweinhagen (W), 98.1.
100 butterfly- 1. Chamberlin (W), 1:04.12.
100 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 51.7; 2. Bourn (W), 56.95.
500 freestyle- 1. Reeder (W), 5:55.18.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Bourn, Chamberlin, Ankney, Scherer), 1:39.76.
100 backstroke- 1. Scherer (W), 1:05.54; 2. Freestone (W), 1:20.57.
100 breaststroke- 1. Ankney (W), 1:09.44; 3. Kesler (W), 1:20.62.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Bourn, Ankney, Scherer), 4:01.89.
Girls events
200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Wasnich, Hallett, Freestone, Callan), 2:15.26.
200 freestyle- 1. Duden (W), 2:15.54; 2. Wasnich (W), 2:23.01.
200 IM- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:31.47; 2. Freestone (W), 2:39.51.
50 freestyle- 1. Hallett (W), 27.93.
Diving- 2. Estep (W), 180.15.
100 butterfly- 1. Freestone (W), 1:09.5; 2. Wasnich (W), 1:14.42.
100 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 1:02.13.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Freestone, Callan, Rhoades, Duden), 1:57.99.
100 backstroke- 1. Hallett (W), 1:16.77.
100 breaststroke- 1. Duden (W), 1:22.26.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Wasnich, Rhoades, Duden, Hallett), 4:10.96.