Toledo schools sink Indian swimmers

Wauseon swimming and diving took second to a pair of Toledo schools at a home meet Tuesday evening.

The girls fell to Notre Dame Academy 127-54, while the boys lost to St. John’s 93-75.

The Wauseon boys had a pair of winners as Caden Case took home the title in the 50-yard freestyle and Xander Ankney won the 100-yard freestyle.

Austyn Schweinhagen was second for Wauseon in boys diving, posting a score of 114.95.

The girls had a pair of runner-up finishes in swimming- Aariyah Hallett in the 100-yard freestyle and Grace Rhoades in the 500-yard freestyle.

In diving, Cameron Estep took second for Wauseon with a score of 179.1.

Wauseon will host Defiance today at 5 p.m.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Notre Dame Academy 127; 2. Wauseon 54.

Boys- 1. St. John’s Jesuit 93; 2. Wauseon 75.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Pena, Vielma, Bourn, Reeder), 2:04.62.

200 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:54.34; 3. Ankney (W), 1:59.81.

200 IM- 3. Chamberlin (W), 2:22.09.

50 freestyle- 1. Case (W), 24.68; 3. Bourn (W), 25.87.

Diving- 2. Schweinhagen (W), 114.95.

100 butterfly- 2. Chamberlin (W), 1:02.36.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 54.13; 2. Case (W), 54.91.

500 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 5:16.44.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Ankney, Scherer), 1:36.73; 3. Wauseon (Bourn, Freestone, Reeder, Vernot), 1:49.9.

100 breaststroke- 3. Pena (W), 1:15.77.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Ankney, Scherer), 3:34.71; 3. Wauseon (Bourn, Reeder, Vernot, Freestone), 4:07.33.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 3. Wauseon (Wasnich, Kuntz, Freestone, Callan), 2:13.71.

200 freestyle- 3. Rhoades (W), 2:13.99.

200 IM- 3. Kuntz (W), 2:37.08.

50 freestyle- 3. Hallett (W), 27.75.

Diving- 2. Estep (W), 179.1.

100 butterfly- 3. Freestone (W), 1:10.23.

100 freestyle- 2. Hallett (W), 1:02.39; 3. Duden (W), 1:02.59.

500 freestyle- 2. Rhoades (W), 5:58.13; 3. Wasnich (W), 6:05.16.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Duden, McGinnis-Marshall, Hallett, Rhoades), 1:51.01.

100 breaststroke- 3. Kuntz (W), 1:18.83.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Duden, McGinnis-Marshall, Hallett, Rhoades), 4:07.66; 3. Wauseon (Wasnich, Kuntz, Freestone, Callan), 4:24.83.

