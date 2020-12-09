Wauseon drops hard-fought contest

Wauseon fought valiantly, however, in the end it was Fairview making the last run to earn a 60-51 road win in a battle between two talented girls basketball teams Monday night.

The Apaches led by near double digits at 18-10 after one quarter of play by way of Kiersten Cline’s high-arching 3-pointer.

Wauseon began the second quarter with a 9-2 run that culminated with a Chelsie Raabe triple just before the halfway point, pulling them within a single point, 20-19.

However, Fairview answered back with a run of their own and a Paige Ricica three-ball brought the halftime margin to 32-22.

Fairview led 39-32 at the 4:51 mark of the third following two Cline free throws. From there Wauseon made its biggest charge, managing to tie the Apaches near the end of the period — all on points scored by Marisa Seiler.

Seiler buried a three, Carrie Zeedyk responded with two from the foul line for the visitors, then Seiler’s three-point play and another long-ball by way of a Raabe assist knotted the score at 41 with 1:59 remaining.

The Apaches regained the lead for good when Kelly Crites got free for a layup 30 seconds later. Fairview ended the third on a 5-0 mini-run — a pair of Cline free throws then a steal and Karrie Smith’s jumper at the quarter horn to make the margin 48-43.

Seiler’s bucket on a cut to the hoop and Carroll’s jumper from the elbow around a layup by Cline made the score 50-47 with 5:05 remaining in regulation.

But the Apaches essentially put it out of reach after that, getting two hoops from Ricica plus a Zeedyk layup to extend their lead to nine. Wauseon would get no closer than seven in the final 3:25.

Seiler paced all scorers with 23 points. Raabe chipped in 13 for the Indians.

Fairview had three in double figures as Cline finished with 21 points, while Zeedyk and Ricica added 10 apiece.

Wauseon (2-1) next heads to Delta on Thursday for a non-league game with the 3-0 Panthers.

