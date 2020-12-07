Eagles beaten by Cadets, 47-27

Fayette saw a first-quarter lead evaporate, falling at home to Hilltop Friday night in Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball, 47-27.

The Eagles went 5 of 6 from the foul line while building a 9-6 advantage after the opening frame. However, the Cadets started the second period on a 15-2 run, and never looked back from there.

First it was Americus Maddox scoring for Hilltop, then Lana Baker tacked on a three-point play, Trista Fruchey’s basket on an inbounds play for Fayette retied it at 11, but a Jayma Bailey 3-pointer gave the Cadets the lead back.

They bumped that margin to 21-11 with 3:43 before half on back-to-back hoops from Lana Baker and her 1 of 2 free throws, plus a pair from the line by Leanna Baker.

Four of five from the line by the Eagles — including 3 of 4 from Fruchey — helped them get back within six.

Near the end of the period, however, a Lana Baker jump shot helped send Hilltop into half with a 27-17 edge, ending the second on a 6-2 burst.

The Cadets picked up from there in the third quarter — outside of a Jada Reinking basket inside for the Eagles 14 seconds in.

Holly Jermeay of Hilltop converted a triple at the other end 24 seconds later, Leanna Baker split a pair from the line, Sara Barnum laid one in, Lana Baker a deuce and another Bailey free throw got their lead to 36-19 at the 2:34 mark.

During that stretch, Fayette missed chances to get closer as they were unsuccessful on four free throws.

The Cadets led 38-22 after the third and went on to outscore the Eagles 9-5 in the final frame.

Since Friday’s contest, multiple Fayette girls basketball players have had to quarantine related to COVID-19 concerns, so their games for this week have all been called.

Fayette's Trista Fruchey knocks down a pair of free throws in the first half Friday versus Hilltop in Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball action. The Eagles fell to the Cadets, 47-27.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

