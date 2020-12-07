Archbold, Wauseon ahead in all-sports standings

With the conclusion of the 2020-21 Northwest Ohio Athletic League fall season, Archbold leads the girls all-sports standings and Wauseon leads the boys all-sports standings.

The Wauseon boys lead with 30 points, Archbold 27, Bryan 22, Liberty Center 15, Evergreen 14.5, Swanton 12.5, Delta 11.5 and Patrick Henry 9.5.

NWOAL boys fall team champions include Bryan (golf), Archbold (football), and Wauseon (cross country, soccer).

On the girls side, Archbold has 20.5 points, Liberty Center 16, Bryan and Wauseon 15, Swanton 14.5, Evergreen 10, Patrick Henry 9 and Delta 4.

NWOAL girls fall team champions include Archbold (soccer, volleyball), Bryan (volleyball), Liberty Center (cross country) and Swanton (soccer, volleyball).