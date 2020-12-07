Wauseon wrestling runner-up at Findlay Duals

FINDLAY — Wauseon took second to Perrysburg at the Findlay Wrestling Duals held on Saturday. The Indians finished 4-1 on the day with their only loss coming to first place Perrysburg.

Their closest dual was with Tiffin Columbian whom they bested 43-33.

Getting pins for the Indians in that match were John Martinez at 113 pounds, Zaden Torres (126), Lawson Grime (132), Manny Gante (145) and Jaden Banister (285).

They also got a 12-2 major decision from Collin Twigg (106), Connor Twigg (152) earned an 8-2 win, and Damon Molina (120) had a victory by forfeit.

Wauseon also defeated Walsh Jesuit 39-23, Miami East 42-29 and Findlay 48-23.

In the loss to the Yellow Jackets, Grime (132) won by pin for the Indians. Molina (120) and Chase Santiago (182) earned victories by forfeit. Zaidan Kessler of Wauseon, at 170 pounds, bested Jackson Hawker of Perrysburg 9-1.

Wauseon will next host Defiance this Friday at 6 p.m.

