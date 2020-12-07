Bulldog girls drive past Evergreen, 48-34

The last time an Eric Oakes Swanton team didn’t hit a 3-pointer in a game may be….well….ever?

However, the Bulldogs didn’t need a long-range shot as they backcut, drove past and went to the rim time and time again to beat Evergreen 48-34 Thursday in a non-league girls basketball contest at Swanton.

It was the Bulldogs’ first win and dropped Evergreen to 1-1.

“For us to only shoot a few threes today is not exactly who we are or what we want,” explained Oakes. “We really haven’t shot the three well this year but tonight we got to the basket pretty well and I thought we were a little quicker in some matchups and had more speed than they did.

“Overall it’s just nice to get a win tonight after everything that everyone has been going through. Our team at the JV level has been off and came back for their first game tonight. There have (been) a lot of distraction no matter who or where so it’s just good to start the year, find games now and get the rust off.”

Four times in the first quarter, Alaina Pelland, Aricka Lutz and Averie Lutz went down the middle, running into no resistance from the help side, or on back cuts for Swanton baskets and a 12-5 lead.

Sydney Woodring’s two buckets kept Evergreen in somewhat close range but four more times in the second the Lutz twins got to the rim for buckets and the cold-shooting Vikings could only get one bucket, a Bekah Bowser triple with 40 ticks left in the half to trail 23-12 at intermission.

The second half was more of the same offensively for Swanton as all 11 Bulldog baskets came from inside the paint.

Aricka Lutz scored 10 of her game-high of 22 in the third quarter to offset a couple of Jordan Lumbrezer buckets and another triple from Bowser to keep the Swanton lead at 36-24.

“It’s a good win; no matter what it’s a good win,” said Oakes. “Our defense I thought played really well too and I thought we rebounded well in the first half and were able to get out and push the ball.”

Averie Lutz added 14 for Swanton.

Bowser had 11 to lead Evergreen.

Sam Taylor of Swanton drives toward the hoop in a game against Evergreen Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated the Vikings 48-34. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Taylor-to-hoop.jpg Sam Taylor of Swanton drives toward the hoop in a game against Evergreen Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated the Vikings 48-34. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Macy Chamberlin of Evergreen (50) blocks a shot by Alaina Pelland of Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Chamberlin-rejects-Pelland.jpg Macy Chamberlin of Evergreen (50) blocks a shot by Alaina Pelland of Swanton. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Aricka Lutz drives through the middle of the lane as Sydney Woodring defends for Evergreen. Lutz led all scorers with 22 points on the night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Aricka-drives-on-Woodring.jpg Swanton’s Aricka Lutz drives through the middle of the lane as Sydney Woodring defends for Evergreen. Lutz led all scorers with 22 points on the night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

