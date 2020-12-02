Panther boys aim to take next step this season

The Delta boys basketball team looks to continue its growth as a program this season under third-year coach Derek Sheridan.

“The Panthers will grow with experience — we must stay healthy. Rebounding and scoring by-committee will be imperative for the Delta Panthers,” Sheridan said.

The Delta mentor lists improved ball-handling, work ethic and team unity as main strengths for his team this season. A lack of varsity experience is their main weakness.

Seniors Chase Stickley, Nick Mazurowski and Todd Sackschewsky are back for Delta in 2020-21. They also return sophomores Bryce Gillen, Bryar Knapp, Nolan Risner and James Ruple.

Newcomers for the Panthers are Malachi Limpf, Maverick Mercer, Justin Ruple, Joel Arroyo, Jude Gibbons, Cayden Mignin, Max York, Reece Verdin and Luke Reinhard.

Notable losses for the Panthers include Braden Risner and Hunter Tresnan-Reighard, each honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and District 7 a season ago, plus Guillermo Asensio.

Delta won just one league game a season ago — a 42-34 win over Patrick Henry — and they will look to up that total this year.

“The NWOAL is a very competitive league with good coaches and players who execute,” said Sheridan. “Additionally, the NWOAL is a league where the play is physical, so we’re hoping that the work our new players and returners did in the weight room this offseason helps us compete with our league opponents.”

The 2020-21 Delta boys basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Delta-boys-team.jpg The 2020-21 Delta boys basketball team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest