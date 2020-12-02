Top scorers back for Delta girls basketball

Although they did not end the 2019-20 season particularly well, the Delta girls basketball team returns several letter winners and skilled athletes to make sure this year they can meet their goals.

“We had a great start to last year as we started 13-3 and then lost four out of our last six games. Three of those losses either came in overtime or a last-second shot. So, we have a great core back from last year that are eager to get rid of the bad memory of how our season ended. I think we are healthier and deeper than we were last year,” said veteran head coach of the Panthers, Ryan Ripke.

Delta returns a total of six letter winners this season.

Most notably, they get back Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year, Brooklyn Green. She was also first team All-District 7 and All-Northwest District, and special mention All-Ohio. Green returns after averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game a season ago.

She is also nearing the 1,000 point plateau, and should reach that by the end of the season.

Also back are three girls that were honorable mention All-NWOAL/District 7: Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer and Reagan Rouleau.

Braelyn Wymer averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, Brooklyn Wymer 7.7 points and 4 rebounds, and Rouleau 7.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Other returnees are Ella Ford and Khloe Weber. Sophia Burres, Grace Munger and Alani Haas are newcomers to the squad.

“Overall, our varsity and JV teams are an athletic group of girls who are willing to work hard every day and push each other to get better,” stated Ripke. “We have our top six scorers back from last year — five of those are seniors. I think our defense will be another strength.”

Their only departure from a season ago was Jorrdyn Wolford.

“We need to be more consistent than we were last year in everything we do,” Ripke said. “We also have to make sure we rebound the basketball. I say this every year, but we are not a very tall team so that is always a concern.”

The Panthers posted a winning record last season, finishing 15-7 overall with a 4-3 mark in the NWOAL. With who they have back, it is evident they will be in the mix for the league title.

“I think we can compete for a league title but as last year showed, anyone can win this league as we had three teams tie for the title and we were one game back — as was Swanton. However, Bryan also brings back a big part of their lineup so I think they have to be the favorite. Every team in our league brings back girls that made a big impact on their teams last year and this league also has some of the best coaches in our area. It’s a challenge every night to not only complete against the talented athletes we have but also the great coaches,” Ripke said.

The 2020-21 Delta girls basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Delta-girls-team.jpg The 2020-21 Delta girls basketball team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010