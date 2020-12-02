Wauseon swim handles Ayersville

The Wauseon swimming and diving teams opened their season on Tuesday by hosting Ayersville.
They each earned wins as the Wauseon boys defeated the Pilots 94-38 and the girls were victorious 120-31.
Winning multiple events for the boys team were Andy Scherer in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events, plus Maddux Chamberlin in the 200 IM and 100-yard butterfly.
Also with individual wins were Caden Case (50-yard freestyle), Austyn Schweinhagen (diving), and Xander Ankney (100-yard freestyle).
For the girls, Myley McGinnis-Marshall, Natalie Kuntz and Sarayna Russell all won more than one event.
McGinnis-Marshall took home titles in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle, Kuntz won the 200 IM and 100-yard breaststroke, and Russell the 50 and 100 yard freestyle.
In addition, Ashley Freestone was the victor in the 100-yard butterfly.
The Indians earned the top four in diving, led by Cameron Estep who posted a score of 185.85.
Team Scores
Girls- 1. Wauseon 120; 2. Ayersville 31.
Boys- 1. Wauseon 94; 2. Ayersville 38.
Boys events
200 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 1:56.49; 2. Ankney (W), 2:02.35; 3. Reeder (W), 2:12.99.
200 IM- 1. Chamberlin (W), 2:26.4.
50 freestyle- 1. Case (W), 24.7.
Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 108.2; 2. Callan (W), 76.27.
100 butterfly- 1. Chamberlin (W), 1:02.4.
100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 54.13; 2. Case (W), 54.8; 3. Freestone (W), 1:03.04.
500 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 5:27.44; 2. Reeder (W), 6:19.22; 3. Vernot (W), 6:25.9.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Freestone, Reeder, Chamberlin, Scherer), 1:45.48; 2. Wauseon (Vielma, Vernot, Ankney, Case), 1:49.16.
100 breaststroke- 2. Vielma (W), 1:25.10.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Freestone, Reeder, Scherer), 3:58.71.
Girls events
200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Hutchinson), 2:20.33.
200 freestyle- 1. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:15.28; 2. Wasnich (W), 2:18.08; 3. Rhoades (W), 2:18.62.
200 IM- 1. Kuntz (W), 2:37.44; 2. Freestone (W), 2:41.02.
50 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 27.23; 2. Hallett (W), 27.74; 3. Duden (W), 28.13.
Diving- 1. Estep (W), 185.85; 2. Gerig (W), 167.1; 3. Mennetti (W), 135.23.
100 butterfly- 1. Freestone (W), 1:11.68; 2. Rhoades (W), 1:13.68.
100 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 1:00.27; 2. Hallett (W), 1:02.46; 3. Callan (W), 1:08.56.
500 freestyle- 1. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 6:03.84; 2. Wasnich (W), 6:06.78.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Rhoades, Hallett, McGinnis-Marshall, Russell), 1:53.86; 2. Wauseon (Kuntz, Wasnich, Callan, Hutchinson), 2:08.85.
100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:19.02.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Callan, Fisher, Hallett, Rhoades), 4:22.83; 2. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Wasnich, McGinnis-Marshall, Russell), 4:42.77.