Wauseon swim handles Ayersville

The Wauseon swimming and diving teams opened their season on Tuesday by hosting Ayersville.

They each earned wins as the Wauseon boys defeated the Pilots 94-38 and the girls were victorious 120-31.

Winning multiple events for the boys team were Andy Scherer in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events, plus Maddux Chamberlin in the 200 IM and 100-yard butterfly.

Also with individual wins were Caden Case (50-yard freestyle), Austyn Schweinhagen (diving), and Xander Ankney (100-yard freestyle).

For the girls, Myley McGinnis-Marshall, Natalie Kuntz and Sarayna Russell all won more than one event.

McGinnis-Marshall took home titles in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle, Kuntz won the 200 IM and 100-yard breaststroke, and Russell the 50 and 100 yard freestyle.

In addition, Ashley Freestone was the victor in the 100-yard butterfly.

The Indians earned the top four in diving, led by Cameron Estep who posted a score of 185.85.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 120; 2. Ayersville 31.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 94; 2. Ayersville 38.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 1:56.49; 2. Ankney (W), 2:02.35; 3. Reeder (W), 2:12.99.

200 IM- 1. Chamberlin (W), 2:26.4.

50 freestyle- 1. Case (W), 24.7.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 108.2; 2. Callan (W), 76.27.

100 butterfly- 1. Chamberlin (W), 1:02.4.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 54.13; 2. Case (W), 54.8; 3. Freestone (W), 1:03.04.

500 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 5:27.44; 2. Reeder (W), 6:19.22; 3. Vernot (W), 6:25.9.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Freestone, Reeder, Chamberlin, Scherer), 1:45.48; 2. Wauseon (Vielma, Vernot, Ankney, Case), 1:49.16.

100 breaststroke- 2. Vielma (W), 1:25.10.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Freestone, Reeder, Scherer), 3:58.71.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Hutchinson), 2:20.33.

200 freestyle- 1. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:15.28; 2. Wasnich (W), 2:18.08; 3. Rhoades (W), 2:18.62.

200 IM- 1. Kuntz (W), 2:37.44; 2. Freestone (W), 2:41.02.

50 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 27.23; 2. Hallett (W), 27.74; 3. Duden (W), 28.13.

Diving- 1. Estep (W), 185.85; 2. Gerig (W), 167.1; 3. Mennetti (W), 135.23.

100 butterfly- 1. Freestone (W), 1:11.68; 2. Rhoades (W), 1:13.68.

100 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 1:00.27; 2. Hallett (W), 1:02.46; 3. Callan (W), 1:08.56.

500 freestyle- 1. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 6:03.84; 2. Wasnich (W), 6:06.78.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Rhoades, Hallett, McGinnis-Marshall, Russell), 1:53.86; 2. Wauseon (Kuntz, Wasnich, Callan, Hutchinson), 2:08.85.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:19.02.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Callan, Fisher, Hallett, Rhoades), 4:22.83; 2. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Wasnich, McGinnis-Marshall, Russell), 4:42.77.

Natalie Kuntz swims for Wauseon in the 100-yard breaststroke Tuesday in the season-opening swim meet versus Ayersville. The Indians swept the Pilots in both the boys and girls meets. Andy Scherer of Wauseon competes in the 500-yard freestyle. He would take home titles both in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. Wauseon's Sarayna Russell in action in the girls 100-yard freestyle. Russell won that race and also the 50-yard freestyle.