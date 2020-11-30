Ohio’s deer-gun hunting seasons begin in November

COLUMBUS — Gun season for white-tailed deer is underway in Ohio.

All hunters have the chance to hunt the traditional gun season through Sunday, Dec. 6, and again during the bonus weekend on Dec. 19-20.

“Ohio’s gun seasons add another level of excitement for our deer hunters,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “This is a time to celebrate the tradition that has provided so much enjoyment for so many throughout the years. Good luck in the field, wear hunter orange, and have a safe and enjoyable deer season!”

The Buckeye State’s deer-gun hunting seasons have spanned generations of Ohioans and are a time many friends and families gather to celebrate the moment. In 2019, Ohio hunters harvested 63,567 deer during the weeklong deer-gun season, as well as an additional 13,703 deer during the two-day bonus weekend. Young hunters harvested 6,249 deer during the two-day youth weekend.

Check the 2020-2021 Ohio Hunting Regulations handbook for county-specific bag limits, updates on permits, hunting on public lands, and precautions to take if you hunt out of state. Youth hunters are required to be accompanied by a nonhunting adult. Legal hunting equipment for all deer-gun seasons includes specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles, and archery equipment. More information is available at wildohio.gov.

HuntFish OH Mobile App

The free HuntFish OH mobile app provides outdoor enthusiasts with convenient resources while out in the field. HuntFish OH is available for Android and iOS users and can be found in the app store. Deer hunters can use the app to check in their harvest, even without a WiFi connection. When a hunter checks game without a clear signal, harvest information is recorded and stored until the hunter moves to a location with better reception. Users can also purchase licenses and permits and view wildlife area maps through the app. Tech-savvy hunters are encouraged to help others use the app to check game and access other areas of content.

Wildlife Hotline

Hunters have the option of contacting the Division of Wildlife’s toll-free hotline at 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) with questions about hunting. In addition to normal business hours, special call center hours include:

• 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30 to Friday, Dec. 4, for deer-gun season.

Ask a new hunter to join you this season! While hunting remains a popular pastime for many, the number of hunters in Ohio and nationwide is declining. Hunting provides an excellent opportunity better appreciate Ohio’s natural resources and remains one of the best ways to manage the state’s deer population. Seasoned hunters are encouraged to pass down their hunting knowledge and expertise to someone new this season. Special hunting opportunities for mentors and those new to hunting are available at the Wild Ohio Harvest Community Page.

Help protect Ohio’s wildlife resources. Report any violations to the division’s Turn-In-a-Poacher (TIP) hotline by calling 800-POACHER (762-2437). All reports remain anonymous and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

