All-Ohio soccer announced

The Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association put out its All-Ohio soccer teams on Friday. In the county, a total of six boys and girls received second team honors.

In Division II boys, Wauseon senior goalkeeper Easton Delgado was named second team All-Ohio.

Archbold senior Trey Theobald was selected to the second team in Division III. Quinn Wyse, a junior from Pettisville, also made the All-Ohio second team.

A trio of girls were honored in Division III.

Evergreen junior Paige Radel made the second team. Also receiving that honor were Archbold senior Regan Ramirez and Swanton senior Aricka Lutz.

Quinn Wyse of Pettisville, left, controls a ball in a game at Delta. He was second team All-Ohio for the Blackbirds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Wyse-v.-25-DEL-1.jpg Quinn Wyse of Pettisville, left, controls a ball in a game at Delta. He was second team All-Ohio for the Blackbirds. File photo Aricka Lutz of Swanton, left, goes after a free ball in a game versus Woodmore this season. She was selected second team All-Ohio in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Aricka-takes-on-Buchanan.jpg Aricka Lutz of Swanton, left, goes after a free ball in a game versus Woodmore this season. She was selected second team All-Ohio in Division III. File photo