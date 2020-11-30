Indians edge Streaks by one

Wauseon outscored Archbold 13-11 in the final period to earn a 40-39 win at home in the Indians’ girls basketball opener Saturday night.

Leading the Indians was Marisa Seiler with 10 points. Chelsie Raabe added nine points.

For the Blue Streaks, Addi Ziegler finished with a game-high 15 points while Harley Phillips tacked on 11.

Archbold is now 1-2 on the season after losing a 60-35 decision against Eastwood in a game on Tuesday, Nov. 24. They next welcome Fairview Tuesday night.

Wauseon is off until Monday, Dec. 7 when they play host to Fairview.

