Birds’ goal is to improve

Pettisville girls basketball has their eyes on improvement, looking to put last year’s three-win season in the rearview mirror.

“We want to compete each night and keep improving. We plan to contend night in and night out,” said longtime head coach Jason Waldvogel.

Notable returnees for the Blackbirds are senior Elise Hartzler; juniors Meleah Plank and Taylor Balser; and sophomores Alli King (3.1 points per game) and Ellie Grieser.

They will also add newcomers Bella Strauss, Hanna Minchella, Grace Crawford, Amanda Grimm and Hollyn Klopfenstein.

“Willingness to work, play hard and want to compete,” said Waldvogel of his team’s strengths this season.

The Birds will have to replace their top two scorers from the 2019-20 season. Gone are Jessica McWatters (10.78 ppg), Mikayla Graber (8.57 ppg) and Heather Sauder.

McWatters was selected second team All-Buckeye Border Conference and second team All-District 7, while Graber was honorable mention All-BBC and in District 7.

“Youth and lack of varsity experience,” said Waldvogel on his team’s main weaknesses.

Waldvogel sees a pair of teams standing out above the rest in the BBC that will make it tough on Pettisville and the others.

“I believe the league will be balanced with North Central and Montpelier bringing back a good nucleus of players,” he said of the BBC.

Pettisville's Ellie Grieser drives towards the hoop during a game last season. Grieser returns for her sophomore campaign in 2020-21.