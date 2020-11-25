Trista Fruchey returns to lead Fayette

Fayette girls basketball returns their top player this season and many others, as they look to have a second straight winning season.

The Eagles were 12-11 overall and 7-5 in the Buckeye Border Conference in 2019-20.

“We look to continue to improve and be more competitive as the year progresses. If we progress as hoped, we could be competitive in the league and the sectional,” said head coach Ryan Colegrove.

Fayette returns their leading scorer in Trista Fruchey, who was also first team All-BBC/District 7 and third team All-Northwest District. Fruchey notched 15 points and 9.4 rebounds per game a season ago.

They also get back Amber Gaona (6.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game), Jensyn Robinson (5.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Emma Leininger, Gracee Bingman and Jada Reinking. Brooke Vanderveer and Alicyn Brown are the Eagles’ newcomers.

“Post play led by Fruchey,” said Colegrove of his team’s main strength. He also states that they have the right attitude, effort, and are coachable.

The Eagles will have to replace a pair of quality letter winners that departed. Gone are Addisyn Bentley (second team All-BBC, honorable mention District 7) and Jillian Figgins (honorable mention All-BBC).

Bentley was the team’s second leading scorer at 9.5 ppg, while she also pulled down 7 rebounds per contest.

“They were our two best defenders and energy people,” said Colegrove. “Jillian was one of our primary ball handlers. Addisyn was a great all-around player. Had the quickness and length to create her own shot and guard multiple positions.”

A main weakness for the Eagles in 2020-21 is numbers. They have just 14 girls total within the program.

Other potential shortcomings Colegrove noted were his girls’ ability to handle the ball versus pressure, and being more consistent from behind the 3-point line.

In terms of the league race, the Eagle mentor sees a pair of teams ahead of the rest.

“Montpelier and North Central should be the top teams,” he said of the BBC. “The rest of the league should be pretty balanced, with some of the top teams losing productive seniors from last year and some of the bottom teams showing improvement.”

Trista Fruchey of Fayette makes a basket in a sectional tournament game versus Antwerp a season ago. She is a primary player back for the Eagles in 2020-21. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Fruchey-bucket-in-traffic.jpg Trista Fruchey of Fayette makes a basket in a sectional tournament game versus Antwerp a season ago. She is a primary player back for the Eagles in 2020-21. File photo Emma Leininger of Fayette handles the basketball in a game against Ayersville last season. She is back for the Eagles this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Leininger-with-ball.jpg Emma Leininger of Fayette handles the basketball in a game against Ayersville last season. She is back for the Eagles this season. File photo

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

