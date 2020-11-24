Indians push forward while dealing with departures

The Wauseon girls basketball team is riding high after a 2019-20 campaign which saw them finish 19-5 and in a three-way tie for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship with Archbold and Bryan.

It was the program’s first league title in 11 years.

“We are looking to pick up where we left off last season and continue to build,” said third-year coach Dan Seiler. “We have some experience coming back and looking to become consistent each and every game. Hope to finish somewhere around .500. We have a very tough schedule ahead of us.”

Notable returnees for the Indians are Marisa Seiler, first team All-District 7, second team All-NWOAL, third team All-Northwest District; Autumn Pelok, honorable mention all-league/District 7; Chelsie Raabe; Kadence Carroll, Hayley Meyer and Ellie Rodriguez.

Seiler returns after averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game a season ago. Pelok averaged 5 points and 3.5 rebounds, Raabe 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, and Meyer 3.1 points.

“Basketball IQ and three returning starters and six letter winners,” coach Seiler said of his team’s strengths this season. Their main weakness is a lack of numbers.

However, they will lose a pair of key contributors.

Gone is Sydney Zirkle who was first team all-league and in District 7, plus being named to the All-Northwest District third team. Sam Aeschliman was honorable mention all-league and District 7.

The Indians are also losing Mercedez Osley, Amanda Wendt, Eliana Barajas, Delanie Roush and Paige Smith.

With some of those departures, it could be difficult for Wauseon to defend its NWOAL title in 2020-21. Coach Seiler lists his top four teams in the league as Bryan, Delta, Swanton and Archbold.

Wauseon will host Archbold in a non-league tilt on Saturday, Nov. 28 to kick off the season.

The 2020-21 Wauseon girls basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Wauseon-girls-team.jpg The 2020-21 Wauseon girls basketball team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Returning letter winners for Wauseon girls basketball this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Wauseon-girl-letterwinners.jpg Returning letter winners for Wauseon girls basketball this season. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

