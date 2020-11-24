Strong nucleus returns for Archbold girls

Some key production returns for Archbold girls basketball this season as they aim to improve from last season.

“The returning players will need to step up and compete on a nightly basis. How well we do that will decide the outcome of our season,” said longtime head coach Brian Ziegler.

The Blue Streaks will get back several key players from a season ago. Leading that group is senior Kylie Sauder, a first team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League, second team All-District 7 and third team All-Northwest District selection in 2019-20.

She averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season.

Also returning for Archbold are Delaney Garrow, Kiera Gensler, Harley Phillips (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Karsyn Hostetler (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Addison Ziegler (honorable mention All-NWOAL/District 7), Addison Moyer, Leah McQuade and Sophie Rupp.

Sophomore Karly Grime is a newcomer that will be added to the mix.

“Nine returning players that played in a lot of games. Guard play should be a strength,” said coach Ziegler of his team’s strengths.

On the flip side, the Streaks will need to replace a pair of all-league performers.

Their most notable loss is that of Abi Borojevich, a second team all-league and honorable mention All-District 7/Northwest District selection. Borojevich averaged 10.6 points and just over three (3.2) rebounds a game last season.

They also lose Naomi Rodriguez, who was honorable mention both in the NWOAL and District 7. She averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Streaks.

A lack of height is his team’s most glaring weakness, according to Ziegler.

Archbold is coming off a season in which they finished in a three-way tie for the league title with Bryan and Wauseon. The fight at the top could be just as competitive in 2020-21.

“The league is so balanced where you better show up to play each night,” said Ziegler.

