Locals named to all-district grid teams

The 2020 All-Northwest District football teams were revealed last week with many in the area getting recognized for their production on the gridiron.

Wauseon had one offensive player and one defensive player make the Division IV first team.

Lineman Jack Shema was selected first team all-district offense, while linebacker Isaac Wilson was first team all-district defense.

On the second team for the Indians were receivers Jude Armstrong and Jonas Tester, plus quarterback Connar Penrod. Honorable mention all-district for Wauseon were Hunter Nofziger, Matthew Shaw, Jaden Banister, Tyson Britsch and Teren Garcia.

A Swanton pair made the second team in Division V. Chosen for the Bulldogs were specialist Devon Crouse and defensive lineman Bryce Marvin.

Several local athletes received honors in Division VI.

Linebacker Carson Meyer of Archbold was Co-Defensive Player of the Year with Chase Walker of Colonel Crawford.

Also for Archbold, receiver Antonio Cruz and running back Noah Gomez were named first team all-district offense. Defensively, cornerback Brandon Taylor joined Meyer on the first team for the Blue Streaks.

Making the second team was Archbold quarterback DJ Newman. Defensive lineman Caleb Ranzau also made the second team for Archbold.

For Delta, lineman Austin Kohlhofer received second team all-district offense honors. Defensively, lineman Kai Fox and linebacker Evan Perry were on the second team for the Panthers.

Jake Fuller of Evergreen was second team all-district offense from his spot on the Vikings’ offensive line. Defensive back Brock Hudik made the second team for the Vikings, and joining him was punter Landen Vance.

Local D-VI honorable mention are Bishop Tuckerman, Caleb Hogrefe and Carson Dominique of Archbold; and Josh Tresnan-Reighard and Austin Michael of Delta.

Division IV

First team

Offense

Ends- Richie Delaney, Huron, 6-1, 180, sr.; Blaine Bowman, Shelby, 6-0, 170, jr.; Jamari Croom, Rossford, 6-3, 185, sr.; Jayden Cornell, Kenton, 6-0, 180, sr.; Titus Rohrer, Bryan, 6-6, 245, sr.; Dru Johnson, Van Wert, 6-0, 180, sr. Linemen- Trenton Mominee, Clyde, 5-9, 260, sr.; Andrew Neate, Milan Edison, 6-2, 212, sr.; Camden Walter, Shelby, 6-3, 285, sr.; Bruce Swinehart, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, 260, sr.; Turner Witten, Van Wert, 6-0, 225, jr.; Jack Shema, Wauseon, 6-0, 222, sr. Running backs– Owen Fisher, Shelby, 5-7, 180, sr.; Aiden Hayward, Milan Edison, 5-9, 193, sr.; Michael Daniels, Clyde, 6-0, 192, jr. Quarterbacks- Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11, 190, sr.; Keegan Ray, Bellevue, 6-2, 180, sr.; Ethan Snyder, Ontario, 5-9, 160, sr. Kicker- Dominic Pittman, Galion, 6-1, 175, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Owen Treece, Van Wert.

Defensive Player of the Year: Collin Corapi, Bellevue.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Keith Recker, Van Wert; Chris Miller, Ontario.

Defense

Linemen- Collin Corapi, Bellevue, 5-10, 188, sr.; Remington Norman, Clyde, 5-9, 208, jr.; JJ Holiday, Huron, 5-10, 155, sr.; Nathan Zehner, Shelby, 5-11, 210, sr.; Jonathan Nagel, Ontario, 6-5, 205, sr. Linebackers- Dillon Overmyer, Clyde, 5-11, 203, jr.; Carson Ingram, Shelby, 6-0, 205, sr.; Brayden Eckels, Galion, 6-2, 200, sr.; Zach Heintz, Kenton, 6-0, 195, jr.; Isaac Wilson, Wauseon, 6-2, 220, sr. Backs- Max Ray, Bellevue, 5-11, 175, so.; Grant Ott, Milan Edison, 6-1, 143, sr.; Jacob Lamb, Huron, 6-2, 180, sr.; Andre Hill, Shelby, 6-0, 165, jr.; Brady Tedrow, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, 185, sr.; Joshua Mack, Napoleon, 6-4, 193, jr. Punter- Marshall Shepherd, Shelby, 6-2, 170, jr.

Division VI

First team

Offense

Ends- Evan Hamilton, Ashland Crestview, 6-0, 170, sr.; Gabe Clement, Columbus Grove, 6-1, 170, sr.; Bradden Crumrine, Herrod Allen East, 5-7, 130, sr.; Caleb Frank, Sherwood Fairview, 6-1, 165, sr.; Anthony Cruz, Archbold, 5-11, 165, sr. Tight end- Jay Muhlenkamp, Coldwater, 6-2, 173, sr. Linemen- Jeff Meyer, Columbus Grove, 5-11, 280, jr.; Hayden Morse, Ashland Crestview, 6-1, 305, sr.; Austin Bostater, Sherwood Fairiew, 6-2, 260, sr.; Easton Korody, Carey, 6-5, 265, jr.; Blake Siefring, Coldwater, 5-11, 201, sr.; Tayven Halbisen, Gibsonburg, 6-0, 295, sr.; A.J. Rable, Northwood, 5-11, 229, sr.; Konner Moore, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, 265, sr.; Evan Cramer, Liberty Center, 6-2, 205, sr. Running backs- Connor Smith, Gibsonburg, 5-7, 170, so.; Tristan Cross, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 220, sr.; Max Phillips, Liberty Center, 5-11, 203, sr.; Noah Gomez, Archbold, 5-9, 185, sr. Quarterbacks- Ross Kuhn, Ashland Crestview, 6-5, 190, sr.; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, 195, sr.; Jay Moten, Northwood, 6-1, 172, Doug Rakes, Sherwood Fairview, 6-0, 160, sr.; Myles Blasingame, Coldwater, 6-2, 182, sr. Kicker- Rece Verhoff, Columbus Grove, 5-9, 150, jr.; Anthony Bell, Carey, 5-11, 164, jr. Athlete- Zack McKibben, Coldwater, 5-9, 147, sr.; Demond Marks, Northwood, 5-9, 170, sr.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Ross Kuhn, Ashland Crestview; Myles Blasingame, Coldwater; Doug Rakes, Sherwood Fairview.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Chase Walker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Carson Meyer, Archbold.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Ryan Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Ken James, Northwood; Doug Rakes, Sherwood Fairview.

Defense

Linemen- Gunner King, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 285, sr.; Chase Walker, Colonel Crawford, 6-5, 200, sr.; Trennen Stoll, Carey, 6-3, 260, jr.; Russ Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-11, 190, sr.; Memphis Hoff, Collins Western Reserve, 6-1, 191, sr.; Jor-el Taylor, Ashland Crestview, 5-11, 190, sr.; Baeden Hancock, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 245, jr.; Troy Hess, Coldwater, 5-9, 181, sr. Linebackers- Landen Kemerley, Carey, 5-11, 185, so.; Ezra Jones, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 200, sr.; Aiden Godsey, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 205, jr.; Blake Hershberger, Herrod Allen East, 5-9, 184, sr.; Carson Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 200, jr.; Carson Meyer, Archbold, 5-11, 195, sr.; Aaron Layman, Sherwood Fairview, 5-11, 185, sr.; Patrick Snook, Attica Seneca East, 6-4, 265, jr. Backs- Bryce Conti, Carey, 6-0, 163, jr.; Tyson Shutler, Bluffton, 6-0, 183, sr.; Jon Banal, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 180, sr.; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, 180, jr.; Luke Timbrook, Sherwood Fairview, 6-0, 170, jr.; Brandon Taylor, Archbold, 5-11, 175, sr. Punter- Jesse Meyer, Coldwater, 6-3, 203, jr.

