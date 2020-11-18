Top performers back for Wauseon girls bowling team

Wauseon girls bowling has high hopes for the 2020-21 campaign behind a number of returning athletes.

“As long as COVID doesn’t harm us, we’re looking good at going a long way this season,” said head coach Chuck Carr.

Returning are senior Quinlynn Rohda; juniors Alyssa Stricklen and Ember Pahl; and sophomores Danielle Carr, Rachel Carr, Jayde Ramos and Madison Rufenacht.

The Carrs and Rohda were a big help in the Indians’ runner-up finish at the Division II sectional a season ago, allowing them to compete at the district. Rachel Carr won the sectional, Rohda tied for sixth, and Danielle Carr tied for 10th.

Wauseon is also adding newcomer Natalie Stevens — a freshman.

“We have the same athletes as last year so we should be strong bowlers this season,” said coach Carr.

But, the losses of Emily Brunn, Jessie French and Elena Pratt will hurt. “Our starters from last year left big shoes that I hope we can fill,” said the Wauseon coach.

The Indians were 11-3 overall last season and finished second in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. They were led by Danielle Carr’s fourth place finish at the league championships.

“We should be a threat in the league,” said coach Carr, speaking of the upcoming season.

Wauseon hosts Perrysburg on Friday at 4 p.m. to begin the season.

Wauseon’s Rachel Carr rolls a ball down the lane in a match last season. Carr returns for the Indians this season after winning a sectional championship in 2019-20. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_R.-Carr-at-sectional.jpg Wauseon’s Rachel Carr rolls a ball down the lane in a match last season. Carr returns for the Indians this season after winning a sectional championship in 2019-20. File Photo