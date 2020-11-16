Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association announces all-district boys teams

Many boys from Fulton County were named to all-district teams last week when the Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association revealed their teams across the three divisions.

Making first team all-district in Division II was Wauseon goalkeeper Easton Delgado. On the second team for the Indians were Eli Delgado and Benicio Torres. Gavin Gerig of Wauseon was selected honorable mention all-district.

Trey Theobald of Archbold was first team all-district in Division III. Quinn Wyse made first team all-district for Pettisville.

Tyson Woodring of Evergreen was chosen second team all-district. Zakkai Kaufmann made the second team for Pettisville. Ethan Hensley of Swanton also made the second team.

Locals making honorable mention in Division III were Kyler Boulton, Krayton Kern and Karson Rufenacht of Archbold; Carson Chiesa, Mikah Circle, Bryce Gillen and Nolan Risner of Delta; Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen; Blake Eyer and Ben Morris of Pettisville; and Hugo Bejarano, Jon Byczynski, and Hayden Callicotte of Swanton.

Division II

First team

Nathan Wilson, sr., Celina; Ethan Thomas, soph., Elida; Nick Anderson, sr., Kenton; Zach Chambers, sr., Lima Shawnee; Carter Jensen, sr., Lima Shawnee; Jacob Miller, jr., Lima Shawnee; Devin Boettner, jr., Napoleon; Derek Crumrine, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf; Jordan Clark, sr., Rossford; Adam Tobin, sr., St. Marys Memorial; Cole Tishler, jr., Toledo Central Catholic; Kyle Beach, fr., Wapakoneta; Easton Delgado, sr., Wauseon.

Player of the Year: Carter Jensen, sr., Lima Shawnee.

Second team

Quinn Brown, jr., Bryan; Zach Seaman, sr., Bryan; Jack Duncan, sr., Celina; Jaden Jones, sr., Celina; Mitchell Weitz, sr., Celina; Preston Layman, sr., Elida; Asher Bridenstine, jr., Kenton; Aidan Wamer, sr., Lake (Millbury); Nick Schloemp, jr., Liberty-Benton; Landon Hoehn, sr., Lima Shawnee; Quinn Holtzapple, soph., St. Marys Memorial; Joey Vanderhorst, jr., St. Marys Memorial; Eli Delgado, soph., Wauseon; Benicio Torres, fr., Wauseon.

Division III

First team

Jacob Poling, sr., Ada; Trey Theobald, sr., Archbold; Simon Derstine, sr., Bluffton; Jonathon Schriner, sr., Bluffton; Jude Spallinger, jr., Bluffton; Rhenn Armey, soph., Continental; Aiden Hemmert, jr., Genoa; Finn Corcoran, sr., Maumee Valley Country Day; Jack Zilba, sr., Maumee Valley Country Day; Patrick Covert, sr., New Knoxville; Walker Kight, jr., Ottawa Hills; Jack Silk, sr., Ottawa Hills; Truman Talbott, jr., Ottawa Hills; Will Miller, jr., Ottoville; Quinn Wyse, jr., Pettisville; Jackson Clark, sr., Riverdale; Spencer Fedderke, sr., Toledo Christian; Jonah Frederick, sr., Van Buren.

Player of the Year: Jonathon Schriner, sr., Bluffton.

Second team

Braelin Houston, sr., Allen East; Collin Oglesbee, sr., Bluffton; Westin Okuley, sr., Continental; Tyson Woodring, fr., Evergreen; Brandon Miller, sr., Kalida; Jonathan Wiggins, sr., Lima Bath; Dylan Schimmoeller, sr., Lincolnview; Hammudy Abdel-Ghani, jr., Maumee Valley Country Day; Cam Kaminski, sr., Maumee Valley Country Day; Joseph Deitering, jr., Miller City; Emilio Duran, soph., Ottawa Hills; Kaiden Trentman, sr., Ottoville; Zakkai Kaufmann, jr., Pettisville; Tom Miller, jr., Riverdale; Will Gallaspie, soph., Spencerville; Ethan Hensley, soph., Swanton; Casey Hardy, sr., Toledo Christian; Jordan Frederick, jr., Van Buren.

Hugo Bejarano of Swanton drives the ball up the field during a game this season. He was honorable mention all-district for the Bulldogs in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Bejarano-upfield.jpg Hugo Bejarano of Swanton drives the ball up the field during a game this season. He was honorable mention all-district for the Bulldogs in Division III. File Photo Quinn Wyse of Pettisville, left, with a ball as a Delta player guards him closely in a game at Delta this season. He made the all-district first team for the Blackbirds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Wyse-v.-25-DEL.jpg Quinn Wyse of Pettisville, left, with a ball as a Delta player guards him closely in a game at Delta this season. He made the all-district first team for the Blackbirds. File Photo Benicio Torres of Wauseon works his way towards the net in a district tournament game at Lake this season. Torres was second team all-district for the Indians in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Benicio-to-net.jpg Benicio Torres of Wauseon works his way towards the net in a district tournament game at Lake this season. Torres was second team all-district for the Indians in Division II. File Photo