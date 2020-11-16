All-district recognition received by area girls

All-district awards were announced last week by the Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association with many local girls receiving honors.

In Division III, Regan Ramirez of Archbold was named first team all-district. Paige Radel of Evergreen also made the first team, as did Aricka Lutz of Swanton.

Second team all-district for Archbold was Reagan Kohler. Sydney Woodring of Evergreen was second team all-district. Averie Lutz made the second team for Swanton.

Honorable mention in the area were Grace Mayer and Leah McQuade of Archbold; Courtney Helton of Delta; Anna Huntzinger and Raegan Radel of Evergreen; and Jayden Hendricks and Frankie Nelson of Swanton.

Kadence Carroll and Macy Gerig of Wauseon each were named second team all-district in Division II.

Honorable mention in Division II for the Indians were Jane Richer and Ellie Rodriguez.

Division II

First team

Allie Zimmerman, jr., Bryan; Mia Rolfes, jr., Celina; Analei Jackson, soph., Elida; Chandler Clark, sr., Lima Bath; McKenna Hale, sr., Lima Bath; Lily Cleaves, jr., Lima Shawnee; Kennedy Jensen, jr., Lima Shawnee; Grace Hopkins, sr., Napoleon; Lilly Ankerman, sr., St. Marys Memorial; Tabby Knous, sr., St. Marys Memorial; Tayler Wells, sr., Toledo Central Catholic.

Player of the Year: Chandler Clark, sr., Lima Bath.

Second team

Nicole Fennig, sr., Celina; Erika Suever, sr., Elida; Keele Barrett, sr., Kenton; Jazmine Mendez, sr., Kenton; Rachel Clark, sr., Lima Bath; Taylor Westrick, jr., Maumee; Kiley Tennant, sr., St. Marys Memorial; Livi Hurst, jr., Toledo Central Catholic; Mya Patton, jr., Toledo Central Catholic; Kadence Carroll, jr., Wauseon; Macy Gerig, soph., Wauseon.

Division III

First team

Regan Ramirez, sr., Archbold; Reagan Mittendorf, jr., Bluffton; Ava Giere, jr., Coldwater; Zoe Chisholm, sr., Cory-Rawson; Reagan Ulm, sr., Delphos St. John’s; Kaylynn Simon, jr., Eastwood; MaKenna Souder, jr., Eastwood; Paige Radel, jr., Evergreen; Ava Ayers, jr., Lake (Millbury); Alexis Rickenbacher, sr., Liberty-Benton; Taylor Ward, sr., Liberty-Benton; Samantha Engler, sr., Liberty Center; Annika Wilker, jr., Lima Central Catholic; Natalie Koenig, sr., Miller City; Kelsea Erford, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf; Meredith Greeley, jr., Ottawa Hills; Aricka Lutz, sr., Swanton; Sidney Gillig, sr., Woodmore.

Player of the Year: MaKenna Souder, jr., Eastwood.

Second team

Brenna Hissong, sr., Ada; Reagan Kohler, jr., Archbold; Laykin Garmatter, sr., Bluffton; Maddie Burke, sr., Continental; Lanie Kempf, fr., Cory-Rawson; Sydney Ameling, jr., Eastwood; Aubrey Haas, jr., Eastwood; Sydney Woodring, jr., Evergreen; Taylor Simmons, sr., Genoa; Brenna Smith, sr., Kalida; Brigid Enright, jr., Lake (Millbury); Sophie Aschemeier, sr., Liberty-Benton; Lily Haselman, soph., Ottawa-Glandorf; Mallory Carter, sr., Ottawa Hills; Nicole Knippen, sr., Ottoville; Averie Lutz, sr., Swanton; Evelyn Masters, sr., Van Buren; Autumn Beaudoin, sr., Woodmore.

Wauseon’s Kadence Carroll boots a ball in a sectional final in Wauseon this season. Carroll, along with teammate Macy Gerig, was named second team all-district in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Carroll-in-sectional-final.jpg Wauseon’s Kadence Carroll boots a ball in a sectional final in Wauseon this season. Carroll, along with teammate Macy Gerig, was named second team all-district in Division II. File Photo Regan Ramirez of Archbold controls a ball near midfield during a game this season. She made the all-district first team for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Regan-at-midfield-1.jpg Regan Ramirez of Archbold controls a ball near midfield during a game this season. She made the all-district first team for the Blue Streaks. File Photo Aricka Lutz of Swanton scores a penalty kick against Otsego this season. She was selected first team all-district in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Aricka-scores-PK.jpg Aricka Lutz of Swanton scores a penalty kick against Otsego this season. She was selected first team all-district in Division III. File Photo